Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Juventus, Club Friendly: Andrea Cambiaso Brace Hands Visitors Victory

Juventus were already 1-0 up by that point, with left wing-back Cambiaso ghosting onto Pierre Kalulu's cross to steer into the bottom-right corner

Juventus' players celebrate a goal from Andrea Cambiaso
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andrea Cambiaso's brace helped Juventus to 2-1 victory over Dortmund

  • Mats Hummels played his final game in BVB colours

  • Niklas Sule went off injured

Andrea Cambiaso's double fired Juventus to a 2-1 friendly victory over Borussia Dortmund, who were captained by their former defender Mats Hummels for the first 19 minutes.

Hummels, who spent 14 years with BVB across two spells before joining Roma last year, announced he would retire in April.

His former club welcomed him back to Signal Iduna Park for one last time on Sunday, and he wore the armband for 19 minutes before making way for Niklas Sule.

Juventus were already 1-0 up by that point, with left wing-back Cambiaso ghosting onto Pierre Kalulu's cross to steer into the bottom-right corner.

Dortmund struggled to carve out chances for much of the contest, with Serhou Guirassy having two wayward efforts and Maximilian Beier also shooting off-target.

Igor Tudor's Bianconeri doubled their advantage eight minutes into the second half, rifling home after being supplied by Kenan Yildiz on the overlap.

And though Baier blasted into the roof of the net in the 89th minute, that strike was only a consolation for Niko Kovac's hosts as they ended pre-season with a loss.

Data Debrief: Lethargic sign-off from BVB

Dortmund had fewer shots (eight to 10), shots on target (one to four) and fewer expected goals (0.85 to 1.36 xG) than Juventus, failing to get the home fans out of their seats.

Juventus, on the other hand, looked lively as they build towards a Serie A opener against Parma on August 24, with Yildiz a particularly bright spark.

No player bettered his two chances created, while he also won four of his seven duels and had more touches in the Dortmund area (four) than any other Juve player.

