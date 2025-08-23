Burnley Vs Sunderland Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Burnley to face Sunderland on Saturday at Turf Moor
The second weekend of the Premier League brings an early test for two newly-promoted teams as Burnley host Sunderland at Turf Moor.
The Clarets, reeling from a heavy opening-day defeat at Tottenham, are still searching for their first points and goals of the campaign. Manager Scott Parker will be eager for his side to deliver a strong response in front of home support to avoid slipping into early-season trouble.
Sunderland, on the other hand, travel with momentum after a stunning opening-day win that has placed them second in the table. Full of confidence, they will look to carry that energy into what promises to be a fiercely contested fixture.
With Burnley desperate to steady the ship and Sunderland aiming to prove their start is no fluke, the clash under the Turf Moor lights should offer plenty of drama and intensity.
The Burnley Vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 23 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on 23 August, at the Turf Moor.
The Burnley Vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.