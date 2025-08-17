Brighton 1-1 Fulham, Premier League: Dramatic Rodrigo Muniz Equaliser Snatches Last-Gasp Point

Matt O'Riley opens scoring for Brighton in 55th minute via penalty
Rodrigo Muniz equalises from Fulham's final attack of the match
Seven of Muniz's last nine Premier League goals have been as a substitute
Rodrigo Muniz netted six minutes into second-half stoppage time as Fulham claimed a dramatic 1-1 draw with Brighton in their Premier League opener on Saturday.
Muniz, who has been linked with a transfer to Serie A side Atalanta, netted from Fulham's final attack after they had struggled to muster a threat at the American Express Stadium.
Brighton controlled long periods of the contest, and they took the lead 10 minutes into the second half.
Matt O'Riley confidently slotted home from the penalty spot after Sander Berge tripped the marauding Georginio Rutter in the box.
That looked like it would be enough to secure all three points for the Seagulls, who were targeting a fifth successive victory on matchday one.
They also had chances to make the points safe through Lewis Dunk and Brajan Gruda, with the latter steering wide on two occasions late on.
However, when Tom Cairney's corner was flicked towards the far post in the 96th minute, Muniz fired across goal and in to spark wild celebrations among the visiting fans.
Data Debrief: Super sub Muniz strikes again
Fulham have now earned 22 points from losing positions since the start of last season, a tally only bettered in the Premier League by Liverpool and Brighton (both 23).
The Seagulls took the lead courtesy of their eighth Premier League penalty since the start of last term, with only Liverpool (nine) being awarded more in that time.
Yet, Fulham were not to be beaten, thanks to Muniz's heroics.
Seven of his last nine Premier League goals have been as a substitute, the most by any player in the competition since the start of last season.