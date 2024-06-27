Football

Brazil Vs Paraguay, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch BRA Vs PAR Group D Matchday 2

Here is how you can watch Brazil Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game in India and in other places of the world

Brazil, the favorites of the 2024 Copa America season, were held to a goalless draw in their opening match against Costa Rica. They will now face Paraguay in their second game on June 29, Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.  (More Football News)

The lackluster start to the campaign by the 9-time Copa America winners Brazil is not acceptable to Dorival Junior, who has his sights set on the 10th title. The captain praised certain aspects of his team's performance in the opening match but acknowledged that more will be required moving forward.

On the other hand, Paraguay suffered a 1-2 defeat against Colombia in their opener. Julio Enciso scored for the team in the 68th minute to open their tally, but they couldn't find the equalizer afterward. To advance to the quarter-finals, Gustavo Gomez's team must defeat the defending champions in their upcoming match.

Here is how you can watch Brazil Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game in India and in other places of the world:

When is Brazil Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game?

The Brazil Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game will be played on June 29, Saturday at 6:30 AM at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Where to watch Brazil Vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 2 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Brazil Vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Squads

Brazil

  • Goalkeepers: 1- Alisson (Liverpool), 12 - Bento (Athletico Paranaense), 23 - Rafael (São Paulo).

  • Defenders: 2 - Danilo (Juventus), 13 - Yan Couto (Girona), 16 - Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), 6 - Wendell (Porto), 17 - Beraldo (PSG), 3 - Éder Militão (Real Madrid), 14 - Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), 4 - Marquinhos (PSG), 25 - Bremer (Juventus).

  • Midfielders: 19 - Andreas Pereira (Fulham), 5 - Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), 18 - Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), 15 - João Gomes (Wolverhampton), 8 - Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), 24 - Éderson (Atalanta).

  • Forwards: 9 - Endrick (Palmeiras), 21 - Evanilson (Porto), 22 - Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), 11 - Raphinha (Barcelona), 10 - Rodrygo (Real Madrid), 20 - Savinho (Girona), 7 - Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), 26 - Pepê (Porto).

Paraguay

  • Goalkeepers: 1 - Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls), 12 - Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño), 22 - Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad).

  • Defenders: 15 - Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), 6 - Junior Alonso (Krasnodar), 5 - Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscou), 3 - Omar Alderete (Getafe), 25 - Gustavo Velázquez (Newell's), 2 - Iván Ramírez (Libertad), 4 - Matías Espinoza (Libertad), 13 - Néstor Giménez (Libertad).

  • Midfielders: 14 - Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), 26 - Hernesto Caballero (Libertad), 21 - Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño), 20 - Richard Sánchez (América), 23 - Mathías Villasanti (Grêmio), 16 - Matías Rojas (Inter Miami), 8 - Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo), 17 - Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain), 10 - Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).

  • Forwards: 9 - Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo), 18 - Alex Arce (LDU de Quito), 7 - Derlis González (Olimpia), 24 - Ramón Sosa (Talleres), 11 - Ángel Romero (Corinthians), 19 - Julio Enciso (Brighton).

