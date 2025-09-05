Estevao scored first international goal for Brazil at 18, marking him as youngest since Pele in 1958
Brazil won 3-0 against Chile in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, remaining second
Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes complete scoring for Brazil
Estevao fulfilled a lifelong dream after he scored his first goal for Brazil at the Maracana in their 3-0 win over Chile in World Cup qualifying.
The 18-year-old broke the deadlock in style, scoring an overhead kick from very close range before Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes completed the scoring.
Estevao is the youngest Brazilian player to score a competitive goal since a 17-year-old Pele at the 1958 World Cup, as Carlo Ancelotti's side moved up to second in the qualifying standings.
The Chelsea winger was filled with gratitude after the victory, with Brazil now keeping clean sheets in all three games under Ancelotti.
"I've always dreamed of scoring my first goal for the national team, at the Maracana, since I was a child," said Estevao.
"I dedicate it to my family who are in London. We always come here and try our best to bring joy to the fans.
"I was a huge fan of the national team, and playing today is a dream. I thank God, and now I just have to keep working to stay here, which is my dream.
"We played a great game, we managed to extend our lead. We can improve, we know that. We leave with a very positive feeling."
Brazil will close out their qualifying campaign with a trip to Bolivia, but cannot finish any higher than second as Argentina are 10 points clear at the top of the table.
They have already secured their spot at next year's World Cup, joining Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia and Paraguay as CONMEBOL representatives.