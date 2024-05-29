Bournemouth have made Enes Unal's stay at the Vitality Stadium permanent, with the striker signing a four-year contract after a productive loan spell with the club. (More Football News)
Unal arrived on loan from Getafe in January and made 16 Premier League appearances throughout the second half of 2023-24.
While he largely served as a deputy to star striker Dominic Solanke, Unal did manage two goals as Bournemouth finished 12th, just one point adrift of a top-half finish.
Unal's first Premier League goal was a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in March, while he was also on target in a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in late April.
Bournemouth set a new top-flight club record by earning 48 points in their first season under Andoni Iraola, enjoying a dramatic upturn after failing to win any of the Spaniard's first nine league games at the helm.
Unal – who missed the first half of 2023-24 with a cruciate ligament tear – told the Cherries' website: "I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness. I am really excited for the years ahead."