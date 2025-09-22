Borussia Dortmund won 1-0 against Wolfsburg in Budnesliga 2025-26
Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal in Dortmund's victory
Dortmund moved to second in the Bundesliga, closing in on Bayern Munich
Karim Adeyemi's stunning first-half strike earned Borussia Dortmund a third consecutive win with their 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.
Dortmund's impressive early-season form continued at Signal Iduna Park as they moved up to second in the Bundesliga, closing the gap to leaders Bayern Munich.
Adeyemi started the game well, bending an effort wide of the far post after checking inside within the first two minutes before drilling a low shot against his own team-mate just moments later.
Wolfsburg upped the pressure afterwards without testing Gregor Kobel, and an unchallenged Adeyemi broke the deadlock in style 20 minutes in, whipping a powerful shot past Kamil Grabara from range.
Maximilian Beier should have doubled their lead shortly before the break – after a blistering counter-attack, he fired straight at Grabara, who got fully behind it.
Wolfsburg came within inches of levelling the score just before the hour mark, with Konstantinos Koulierakis' instinctive effort from close range rattling the crossbar and bouncing on the line without crossing it.
Felix Nmecha saw a header brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Grabara, and though Dortmund's late pressure did not result in a second goal, they got over the line.
Data Debrief: Dortmund show off defensive strengths
Dortmund are currently on a 12-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga (W10 D2), their longest streak since April to October 2023. They have also won each of their last six home matches.
Even more impressive is the manner of their recent victories – it is the first time they have managed three consecutive clean sheets on home soil since autumn 2020.
Adeyemi stole the headlines on Sunday, scoring the only goal while having the most shots (five), despite only contributing 0.18 expected goals (xG) to Dortmund's overall 1.1.
The only thing missing for BVB was a Serhou Guirassy goal, as his run of eight successive Bundesliga games with a goal came to a halt.