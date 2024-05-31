Borussia Dortmund V Real Madrid: Sancho Reveals Bellingham Exchange Ahead Of Champions League Final

Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho revealed he has been in contact with Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr ahead of the Champions League final. (More Football News)
Sancho and Bellingham were former teammates at BVB before the former departed for Manchester United in July 2021.
Bellingham left Germany for Madrid last June and has been a phenomenon at the Santiago Bernabeu, while conversely Sancho sealed a return to Signal Iduna Park in the January transfer window after struggling for form at Old Trafford and falling out with boss Erik ten Hag.
The 24-year-old winger has been rejuvenated back in Dortmund, though, helping Edin Terzic's men to Saturday's showpiece European fixture at Wembley and he spoke of how he reached out to his pals after the semi-finals.
Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "It’s going to be a great game. Madrid, their history speaks for itself, they’ve got a lot of great players. I’ve got a few friends over there, Vini and Jude.
“I actually messaged them after they won against Bayern Munich. I said, ‘I’ll see you there.’ It’s going to be a tense game, for sure. I can't wait.”
Sancho's falling out with Ten Hag played out in public and he was often the focus of criticism at United.
However, he said he always knew he could play in these marquee fixtures.
"It’s a big family, everyone respects each other, everyone helps each other. Especially for me, a young player, you need this foundation and especially the fans," he added.
“The fans always support me through good and bad times, and that is what keeps me - and young players - motivated to do their best.
"I always knew one day I would play in a game like this.
"For it to be London, and for me to be only 24, to get my first experience in a Champions League final is actually surreal. It hasn't really sunk in yet, but when we travel to London the occasion will start to hit me."