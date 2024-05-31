Football

Borussia Dortmund V Real Madrid: Sancho Reveals Bellingham Exchange Ahead Of Champions League Final

Bellingham left Germany for Madrid last June and has been a phenomenon at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham embraces Jadon Sancho during their time at Borussia Dortmund
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho revealed he has been in contact with Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr ahead of the Champions League final. (More Football News)

Sancho and Bellingham were former teammates at BVB before the former departed for Manchester United in July 2021.

Bellingham left Germany for Madrid last June and has been a phenomenon at the Santiago Bernabeu, while conversely Sancho sealed a return to Signal Iduna Park in the January transfer window after struggling for form at Old Trafford and falling out with boss Erik ten Hag.

Marco Reus celebrates after scoring on his final Bundesliga outing for Borussia Dortmund. - null
Champions League Final: Dortmund's Marco Reus Determined To End Career With European Glory

BY Stats Perform

The 24-year-old winger has been rejuvenated back in Dortmund, though, helping Edin Terzic's men to Saturday's showpiece European fixture at Wembley and he spoke of how he reached out to his pals after the semi-finals.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "It’s going to be a great game. Madrid, their history speaks for itself, they’ve got a lot of great players. I’ve got a few friends over there, Vini and Jude.

Rodrygo insists his future remains solely with Real Madrid. - null
Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch

BY Stats Perform

“I actually messaged them after they won against Bayern Munich. I said, ‘I’ll see you there.’ It’s going to be a tense game, for sure. I can't wait.”

Sancho's falling out with Ten Hag played out in public and he was often the focus of criticism at United.

However, he said he always knew he could play in these marquee fixtures.

"It’s a big family, everyone respects each other, everyone helps each other. Especially for me, a young player, you need this foundation and especially the fans," he added.

“The fans always support me through good and bad times, and that is what keeps me - and young players - motivated to do their best.

"I always knew one day I would play in a game like this.

"For it to be London, and for me to be only 24, to get my first experience in a Champions League final is actually surreal. It hasn't really sunk in yet, but when we travel to London the occasion will start to hit me."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  3. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  4. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  5. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs