Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent

Bologna have confirmed head coach Thiago Motta will leave the club at the end of the season, with the former midfielder expected to take over at Juventus. (More Football News)
Motta has overseen an incredible season for the Rossoblu, who have clinched a top-five Serie A finish and Champions League qualification with one game remaining.
He has been touted as a leading contender to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, after he parted company with the Bianconeri in the aftermath of last week's Coppa Italia triumph.
Motta's move to Turin now appears imminent after Bologna announced he would not be extending his contract on Thursday.
"In the past two years, I have got to know a well-prepared and winning coach," club president Joey Saputo said in a statement.
"He has instilled a brilliant style of play in this time. Reaching the Champions League means he and all these players will go down in our club’s history.
"I would have liked him to stay at Bologna but I can only ever thank him and his staff for these amazing two seasons and I wish him the best for the future."
Bologna face Genoa – with whom Motta started his senior managerial career – in their final game of the season on Friday, knowing a victory will guarantee a top-four finish.