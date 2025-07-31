Bodoland FC 2-1 Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Robinson Gets BDFC Off To Winning Start

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Bodoland jumped to the top of group D, while Morning Star slumped to the bottom with their second straight loss. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup
Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Action from the first half in Kokrajhar. Photo: X/Durand Cup
A 60th-minute goal from Robinson powered Bodoland FC to a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium in Kokrajhar, Assam on Thursday (July 31, 2025). The Durand Cup Group D fixture began in scrappy fashion but both teams eventually found the back of the net in the first half to end it at 1-1. But Robinson's goal proved decisive and took Bodoland to the top of the standings with a win in their opener, while Morning Star slumped to the bottom with their second straight loss. Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. The Durand Cup action continues to heat up, and Bodoland FC are starting their group D campaign today. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the match.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 4pm IST. The Durand Cup 2025, Group D game between Bodoland FC and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the encounter will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Group D Standings

ITBP are on top with a win from their only game, which Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC lost 1-2. Here's how the group looks early doors:

Photo credit: Durand Cup website

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Play Begins

And we are underway at the SAI Stadium. Bodoland FC attacking from right to left and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC from left to right. The hosts are trying to put some early pressure on Morning Star, and enjoying buoyant home crowd support in that endeavour.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 0-1 KAMSFC

Morning Star FC draw first blood in the 25th minute. It's Joesph who latches on to a defensive error from the hosts and makes no mistake. He folds his hands in front of the crowd and the Diphu side is off.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 1-1 KAMSFC

Bodoland FC surge right back in it! They equalise via Gwgwmsar Gayary, who comes up with a superb shot to find the net near the right post in the 37th minute. We are back on level terms.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update

And so the game is locked at 1-1 at the end of the first half, following six minutes of added time. The game has come to life after a scrappy start, and the two Assamese outfits looked eager to press forward which has resulted in goals for both. Let's see what the second half holds.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 1-1 KAMSFC

The second half begins. Bodoland now attacking from left to right and Morning Star FC from right to left. Morning Star earn a set piece from a promising position early in the half, but the shot is collected after a fumble by the Bodoland 'keeper. No harm done.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 1-1 KAMSFC

Massive chance goes abegging for Morning Star. The clinicality goes missing in the final third and the Diphu side, who could have taken a decisive lead, stay level at 1-1.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 2-1 KAMSFC

Morning Star miss, Bodoland hit! It's Robinson who strikes in the 60th minute with a crucial touch in the box that nutmegs the Morning star goalie and finds the back of the net. The Kokrajhar outfit goes ahead with half an hour to go in the game.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 2-1 KAMSFC

The players get a much-deserved drinks break in the middle of the second half. Bodoland are well and truly in ascendance now and Morning Star need to create something special to force their way back in the contest, with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: BDFC 2-1 KAMSFC

Bees swarm the stadium, and the players and referees take the prone position. The unique threat passes in some time, and play resumes.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Elsewhere...

Meanwhile, in pre-season club friendlies, AC Milan have walloped Australian side Perth Glory by a massive 9-0 margin in the latter's backyard. Rafael Leao scores in the 46th and 85th minutes, while Noah Okafor too nets a brace.

Bodoland FC Vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Full-Time Update

The full-time whistle is sounded after 10 minutes of stoppage time. The scoreline stays at 2-1 in Bodoland's favour, which means the Kokrajhar side is off to a winning start in Group D.

Morning Star, on the other hand, suffer their second straight defeat and go to the bottom of the standings.

Published At:
