Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back After Season's First Defeat

Regardless of that setback in the previous match, Gerard Zaragoza-coached Bengaluru FC has showcased sublime cohesion in all departments -- strengthening the hopes of their fans that they would bounce back stronger in the coming game

Bengaluru FC in a practise session ahead of NorthEast United clash.
Table-toppers Bengaluru FC will seek to bounce back from their previous match setback when they face NorthEast United in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture in Bengaluru on Friday. (More Football News)

Sitting atop the table, Bengaluru FC have garnered 16 points from seven games with the help of five victories and a draw. Their six-game-long unbeaten streak was snapped by FC Goa (who won 3-0) in their previous outing.

Regardless of that setback, the Gerard Zaragoza-coached side has showcased sublime cohesion in all departments -- strengthening the hopes of their fans that they would bounce back stronger in the coming game.

However, it will not be easy against NorthEast United FC, who won 3-2 against Odisha FC in their last match. The Highlanders have struck 17 goals -- the most in the league thus far, and notched three wins and two draws in their seven matches to accumulate 11 points and occupy the sixth place in the standings currently.

Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in each of their last four home matches, keeping clean sheets in all of those games, and they would be hoping for another strong show at their fortress.

Their defensive solidity, especially in their own backyard at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, makes them a tough nut to crack for the visiting sides.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, have struggled in away matches. They have won only two of their last 31 away games in the ISL, drawing nine times and losing 20 times in the process.

The Blues have netted 11 goals in seven matches, but they have given away only four goals, which arguably show that the base of their success has been built upon their backlines.

In both the wins, the Highlanders kept a clean sheet, demonstrating the desperate need for defensive discipline in unfamiliar conditions for them to bag three points.

The two sides have played 16 times against each other in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC winning eight and two matches respectively. Six games have resulted in a draw.

"The lesson is that what we did yesterday is not enough for today. We need to adapt our style. We are going to fight and the boys are ready for tomorrow's clash," Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said his team will not be under pressure in Thursday's match.

"We are paid to play, travel, enjoy, and be heroes for so many people, to make them proud and smile. When we see our fans smiling after the games, that's priceless. We work full week for the match and we give everything for it," Benali said.

