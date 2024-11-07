ISL: Alba’s Brace Hands Hyderabad FC 2-1 Win Over Kerala Blasters; Contentious Penalty Enrages Fans In Kochi

Hyderabad FC defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their ISL 2024-25 encounter on Thursday, November 7, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. A brace from Alba Andrie and a controversial referee decision in favor of the Nawabs sealed the victory for them. (Match Highlights)
The game started positively for Kerala Blasters, with Jesus Jimenez opening the scoring in the 13th minute. His right-footed shot from the center of the box found the bottom left corner, assisted by Korou Singh. With 1-0 lead early in the game, the Tuskers appeared to have the wind swaying in their favour until the 43rd minute.
However, just before halftime, Andrie Alba responded with a goal for Hyderabad, leveling the score at 1-1. His right-footed shot from the center of the box flew into the top left corner, assisted by Parag Shrivas. It was a dramatic moment, and the match was tied heading into the break.
The second half kicked off with tactical substitutes for the Tuskers.
