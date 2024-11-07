Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi

Follow the live score and updates from the Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match right here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
7 November 2024
7 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kerala Blasters FC fans. X | Kerala Blasters
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match set to take place at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. This Southern Derby promises a thrilling night as Both teams are under pressure, sitting at the down end of the table. Kerala Blasters find themselves in 10th place with 8 points from 7 matches — 2 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are struggling even more, in 11th place with just 4 points from 6 games, having managed only 1 win, 1 draw, and 4 losses so far. Both sides are eager to bounce back after disappointing defeats — Kerala Blasters faced a 2-4 loss to Mumbai City FC, while Hyderabad FC suffered a 0-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan. Follow the live score and updates from the KBFC Vs HFC, Indian Super League football match right here
LIVE UPDATES

Hyderabad FC Starting XIs 

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head 

The two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Indian Super League history, with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four games respectively.

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Squads

Kerala Blasters:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar

Defenders: Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Alexandre Serge Coeff, Bijoy Varghese, Hormipam Ruivah, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh Huidrom, Prabir Das, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Muhammed Saheef

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Bryce Brian Miranda, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, R Lalthanmawia, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah

Hyderabad FC:

Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aaryan Saroha

Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji ©, Suresh Singh, Vijay Marandi, Laldanmawia

Midfielders: Lalchungnuna Chhangte, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Amosa Lalnundanga, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Amon Lepcha, Cris Sherpa, Joseph Sunny

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming

The Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. WPL 2025: Retained & Released Players Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Auction
  4. AUS-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test Day 1: Dhruv Jurel Excels, KL Rahul Struggles As India Stumble On Bouncy Pitch
  5. West Indies Vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi
  2. Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Bayern 1-0 Benfica, Champions League: Kompany Unbothered By Modest Scoreline
  4. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Credits Precision For Last-Gasp Win
  5. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  2. Maha Politics: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  3. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  5. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival