Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head
The two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Indian Super League history, with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four games respectively.
Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Squads
Kerala Blasters:
Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar
Defenders: Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Alexandre Serge Coeff, Bijoy Varghese, Hormipam Ruivah, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh Huidrom, Prabir Das, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Muhammed Saheef
Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Bryce Brian Miranda, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, R Lalthanmawia, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah
Hyderabad FC:
Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aaryan Saroha
Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji ©, Suresh Singh, Vijay Marandi, Laldanmawia
Midfielders: Lalchungnuna Chhangte, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh
Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Amosa Lalnundanga, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Amon Lepcha, Cris Sherpa, Joseph Sunny
Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming
The Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.