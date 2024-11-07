Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC fans. X | Kerala Blasters

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match set to take place at 7:30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. This Southern Derby promises a thrilling night as Both teams are under pressure, sitting at the down end of the table. Kerala Blasters find themselves in 10th place with 8 points from 7 matches — 2 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are struggling even more, in 11th place with just 4 points from 6 games, having managed only 1 win, 1 draw, and 4 losses so far. Both sides are eager to bounce back after disappointing defeats — Kerala Blasters faced a 2-4 loss to Mumbai City FC, while Hyderabad FC suffered a 0-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan. Follow the live score and updates from the KBFC Vs HFC, Indian Super League football match right here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Nov 2024, 07:02:33 pm IST Hyderabad FC Starting XIs 🤩 TEAM NEWS COMING IN...



Abijith gets a start in the midfield 👊

Edmilson Correia on the bench⚡️



Let's go, Hyderabad 💪#KBFCHFC #TheNawabs 💛🖤 | Powered by Jindal India pic.twitter.com/XUhw5X8vPB — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 7, 2024

7 Nov 2024, 06:40:58 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head The two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Indian Super League history, with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four games respectively.

7 Nov 2024, 06:40:29 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Squads Kerala Blasters: Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar Defenders: Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Alexandre Serge Coeff, Bijoy Varghese, Hormipam Ruivah, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh Huidrom, Prabir Das, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Muhammed Saheef Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Bryce Brian Miranda, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan Forwards: Ishan Pandita, R Lalthanmawia, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah Hyderabad FC: Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aaryan Saroha Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji ©, Suresh Singh, Vijay Marandi, Laldanmawia Midfielders: Lalchungnuna Chhangte, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Amosa Lalnundanga, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Amon Lepcha, Cris Sherpa, Joseph Sunny