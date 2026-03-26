Benfica Fined 40,000 Euros By UEFA After Racist Abuse Incident Involving Vinicius Junior

Benfica fined 40,000 euros by UEFA after racist abuse incident involving Vinícius Júnior, while investigation into Gianluca Prestianni continues over alleged misconduct in clash

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Benfica Fined 40,000 Euros By UEFA After Racist Abuse Incident Involving Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior argues with referee François Letexier after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Benfica fined 40,000 Euros by UEFA for racist chants during match vs Real Madrid

  • Investigation ongoing into Gianluca Prestianni over alleged abuse of Vinicius Junior

  • Club faces stadium closure risk if further incidents occur during probation period

Benfica was fined by UEFA on Wednesday for racist abuse by fans at a Champions League game against Real Madrid, whose forward Vinicius Junior was allegedly racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni.

UEFA’s investigation of Prestianni is ongoing, and the verdict on a separate charge against Benfica for misconduct by fans at the Feb. 17 game in Lisbon was published Wednesday.

Benfica was fined 40,000 euros ($46,000) for “illicit chants and gestures by two supporters,” UEFA said. The club must serve a one-year probation period to avoid closing part of the Stadium of Light at a future European competition game.

Benfica previously suspended five fans who were under investigation for “inappropriate behavior in the stands of a racist nature.”

Television images showed some fans making monkey gestures after Madrid’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs round.

The game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes when Vinícius told the referee that Prestianni called him “monkey” after he scored and celebrated in front of Benfica fans.

Prestianni, who denied the allegation, pulled up his jersey to cover his mouth when the alleged insult was said.

The Argentina winger was suspended by UEFA from the second leg in Madrid while he was under investigation. He faces a 10-game ban from UEFA competition games.

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