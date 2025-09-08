Belarus Vs Scotland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: SCO Keep The Ball

Belarus Vs Scotland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Follow the BEL v SCO Group C match of the WC qualifiers live here

Belarus Vs Scotland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group C clash between Scotland and Belarus taking place today at the ZTE Aréna in Hungary, a neutral location. Scotland played Denmark in their first match of Group C and both sides shared a point each. Belarus were put under severe pressure by Greece and thrashed 4-0 in their opener. Check out what happens in the clash of these two teams still in search of their first goal. Follow below
37' Scotland just consistently controlling the possession here but the attacks are not coming in front of an alert Belarus defence. Despite controlling the ball for 87% of the time, Scotland have only fired four shots which is only one more than Belarus. Interesting match so far.

Belarus 0-0 Scotland.

20' Belarus 0-0 Scotland

Scotland have had the ball almost for the entire period of the starting 20 minutes of this clash. 88-12 stand the possession numbers right now in favour of Scotland. But that has not resulted in any attacks. Just a single shot taken from the Scots so far. Good defensive display from Belarus.

KICK OFF!

We are underway now. Belarus vs Scotland is live.

Belarus vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

Kick off: 00:15 IST

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group C clash between Scotland and Belarus taking place today at the ZTE Aréna in Hungary, a neutral location.

