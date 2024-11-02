Football

Bayern Munich Vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Yet To Decide On Dier, Upamecano's Return

Bayern welcome Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena, hoping to maintain their advantage over RB Leipzig at the summit of the Bundesliga standings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany said he will decide on the fitness of Bayern Duo Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano
info_icon

Vincent Kompany said he would wait until Saturday to decide whether Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano are fit enough to return to action for Bayern Munich. (More Football News)

Bayern welcome Union Berlin to the Allianz Arena, hoping to maintain their advantage over RB Leipzig at the summit of the Bundesliga standings.

Both Dier and Upamecano are nursing injuries, with the former Tottenham defender replaced by Arijon Ibrahimovic in Bayern's DFB-Pokal win over Mainz in midweek. 

Upamecano also missed the trip to the Mewa Arena with a thigh injury, only adding to the defensive woes Kompany has suffered this season. 

Bayern are already without Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic, but Kompany is yet to make a decision on Dier and Upamecano's role in Saturday's fixture. 

"It's a pity when players are unavailable. I have 18 fit players, so I have 18 options for the positions," Kompany told a press conference.

"There have obviously been a lot of games in the last few weeks. I have full confidence in the other boys and in the squad."

"The tendency (for Dier and Upamecano) is good but still I will take my time until tomorrow. But it looks good."

During their win over Mainz on Wednesday, Kompany was forced to play a central defensive partnership made up of Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer. 

And the Bayern boss was not against starting that same duo against Union Berlin this weekend after their strong showing in the DFB-Pokal. 

"I could say it is bad for us with two, three or four defenders missing," Kompany added. 

"But I have full faith in the other players. I hope they will be fit but in any other case I have faith in the other lads."

Kompany has collected 20 points in his first eight Bundesliga games as Bayern head coach, the best return since Carlo Ancelotti in 2016.

No coach in top-flight history has seen his side score as many goals in their first eight games as Kompany (29), and the Belgian has reason to be confident this weekend.

They have not lost any of their 10 league meetings with Union Berlin (W7, D3) – the only other side Bayern have faced as often in the top-flight without losing is Darmstadt.

However, Kompany was wary of the threat Bo Svensson's side, who have picked up 15 points after eight Bundesliga games – only ever being better off in 2022-23 (17).

"They have done it well so far. They are up there and we will not be underestimating them. But the game is about us," Kompany said.

"You can see that they are very strong in defence and on the counter. This is a team that knows what it has to do. But in the end it is a home game for us."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ravindra Jadeja Felt As Long As He Was Playing, India Won't Lose Test Series At Home
  2. Babar Azam's Bat: From Streets Of Pakistan To Hallowed Long Room Of Melbourne Cricket Ground
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Expect Big, Fat Bidding Wars For Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer
  4. ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures
  5. Nepal Premier League Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Format, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Serie A: Napoli's Scudetto Chances Need More Work Than Prayers, Says Conte
  2. PSG Vs Lens, Ligue 1: Barcola Under No Extra Pressure, Insists Enrique
  3. Bayern Munich Vs Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Kompany Yet To Decide On Dier, Upamecano's Return
  4. Manchester United Vs Arsenal Preview, Women's Super League: Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Md4 Matches
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  2. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  3. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  4. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival