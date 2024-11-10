St. Pauli 0-1 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Proud Of Narrow Win

Bayern Munich may have been far from impressive in their 1-0 win at promoted St Pauli, but Vincent Kompany believes it shows there are no easy games in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)
Bayern had scored 12 goals in their previous three league games going into the encounter in Hamburg, but they struggled against the disciplined hosts who staunchly refused to capitulate.
It took a stunning long-range Jamal Musiala shot in the 22nd minute to decide the game, even as Bayern upped the pressure in the second half in search of a second goal.
"When you look at what [Bayer] Leverkusen did in Bochum and what [Borussia] Dortmund did in Mainz, there are no easy games and today was a tough game. It's a very good win for us," Kompany said.
While Bayern narrowly won their game, champions Leverkusen conceded an 89th-minute goal to draw 1-1 at bottom club Bochum, while Dortmund slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz, their fourth straight loss on the road in the league.
"This game came at a tricky moment for us because we had a Champions League game on Wednesday," added Kompany, whose team beat Benfica 1-0 in the European competition.
"We played against a very compact team, with high energy and a very good game management. Even when we scored the first goal, they didn't panic and stayed patient.
"They put a bit more pressure towards the end of the game. I can value this win a lot."
Kompany has earned 26 points in his first 10 Bundesliga games with Bayern - a joint-record after the first 10 games in the competition by a manager at the club, along with Pep Guardiola in 2013 and Branko Zebec in 1968 (converted to 3 points per game).