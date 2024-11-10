Football

St. Pauli 0-1 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Proud Of Narrow Win

Bayern had scored 12 goals in their previous three league games going into the encounter in Hamburg, but they struggled against the disciplined hosts who staunchly refused to capitulate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany
info_icon

Bayern Munich may have been far from impressive in their 1-0 win at promoted St Pauli, but Vincent Kompany believes it shows there are no easy games in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)

Bayern had scored 12 goals in their previous three league games going into the encounter in Hamburg, but they struggled against the disciplined hosts who staunchly refused to capitulate.

It took a stunning long-range Jamal Musiala shot in the 22nd minute to decide the game, even as Bayern upped the pressure in the second half in search of a second goal.

"When you look at what [Bayer] Leverkusen did in Bochum and what [Borussia] Dortmund did in Mainz, there are no easy games and today was a tough game. It's a very good win for us," Kompany said.

While Bayern narrowly won their game, champions Leverkusen conceded an 89th-minute goal to draw 1-1 at bottom club Bochum, while Dortmund slumped to a 3-1 loss at Mainz, their fourth straight loss on the road in the league.

"This game came at a tricky moment for us because we had a Champions League game on Wednesday," added Kompany, whose team beat Benfica 1-0 in the European competition.

"We played against a very compact team, with high energy and a very good game management. Even when we scored the first goal, they didn't panic and stayed patient.

"They put a bit more pressure towards the end of the game. I can value this win a lot."

Kompany has earned 26 points in his first 10 Bundesliga games with Bayern - a joint-record after the first 10 games in the competition by a manager at the club, along with Pep Guardiola in 2013 and Branko Zebec in 1968 (converted to 3 points per game).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bahrain Vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: When, Where To Watch Match 7
  2. SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Spinners Star As Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets - Data Debrief
  3. West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs NZ Match
  5. West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: Saqib Mahmood Wrecks WI Top Order In Barbados
Football News
  1. West Ham 0-0 Everton, Premier League: Lopetegui Says He Always Works Under Pressure
  2. Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna, La Liga: Militao Set For Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury
  3. Mainz 3-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Paying Price For Woeful Away Form – Sahin
  4. St. Pauli 0-1 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Proud Of Narrow Win
  5. Cagliari 3-3 AC Milan, Serie A: Leao, Zappa Net Braces As Rossoneri Held In Thrilling Draw
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  2. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  4. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  5. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 1 Militant Dead In Sopore Encounter
  2. Manipur: 1 Woman Killed After Militants Attack Farmers In Bishnupur
  3. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  4. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  5. Hemant Versus Himanta
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Qatar To Suspend Mediation Efforts On Israel's War On Gaza Until...
  2. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  3. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  4. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  5. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video