Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern Munich Have 'Work To Do' After Late Augsburg Surge, Claims Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany wants his team Bayern Munich to work hard after holding Augsburg
The reigning Bundesliga champions edged out Augsburg 3-2 at WWK Arena on Saturday
Goals from Kristijan Jakic and Mert Komur set up a nervy finish for Kompany's side
Vincent Kompany acknowledged "there's still work to do" after Bayern Munich just about held on for victory over Augsburg.
The reigning Bundesliga champions continued their winning start to the season after edging out Augsburg 3-2 at WWK Arena on Saturday.
However, it was not as comfortable as desired for Bayern, who had led 3-0 early in the second half through goals from Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.
Goals from Kristijan Jakic and Mert Komur set up a nervy finish for Kompany's side, though the head coach focused on the positives after the win.
"The two goals we conceded obviously annoy us," he said. "But we had lots of chances and remained a threat. It was good in the first half, but not throughout the whole game.
"We did the right thing on the ball for long periods, otherwise we wouldn't have created so many chances. We need to be calmer in our defending at times.
"There's still work to do. It's a matter of staying calm and taking the tempo out of the game at certain moments. Then, you'll regain momentum. We conceded two goals from very few chances. That's what we need to work on, and we'll get it right.
"We came into the campaign on the back of a very short pre-season, and have won all four competitive matches – three of them away from home. We're now top of the table with six points, plus we've got a title. It's not perfect, but we'll manage it. We know what we need to work on."
Despite their late drop-off, Bayern did boss the key metrics, having 20 shots overall and getting 10 of those on target, accumulating 3.82 expected goals (xG) to Augsburg's 0.5.
Josip Stanisic concurred, though, that Bayern became a little sloppy with their healthy advantage.
"It was a good game from us for long periods. But then again, we had a few minutes where we made too many mistakes, which allowed the opposition back into the game. We can't let that happen," he said.
"Thankfully, we still won. Everyone did their bit. We're there for each other. Our patterns of play are right, and the desire is there. We really wanted to win the game, and you saw that today."