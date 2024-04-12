Football

Bayern Munich: Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel Signs New Deal, Extends Stuttgart Loan

The 27-year-old goalkeeper joined Bayern from Schalke in 2020 and has spent this season on loan with Stuttgart, who are third in the Bundesliga and level on points with Nubel’s parent club

Alexander Nuebel will stay at Stuttgart on loan after extending his Bayern Munich contract. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP
info_icon

Alexander Nubel has signed a new long-term contract with Bayern Munich and has agreed to stay on loan at Stuttgart for the next two years. (More Football News)

Bayern said on their official website: “Alexander Nubel has extended his contract at FC Bayern by a further four years to 30 June 2029, with his original deal set to run until summer 2025.

BY Stats Perform

“An agreement has also been reached with VfB Stuttgart that he will remain there on loan for another two seasons.”

Nubel made four senior appearances for Bayern before spending two seasons on loan in France with Monaco and this season established himself as first choice at Stuttgart.

“I’m very happy about this decision and the trust that FC Bayern has shown in me,” Nubel said. “At the same time, I feel very good in Stuttgart. I want to enjoy success with VfB and take my next steps personally.”

