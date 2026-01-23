Bayern Munich Await Dayot Upamecano Contract Renewal Decision Amid Real Madrid, PSG Interest

Bayern Munich are still waiting for Dayot Upamecano to respond to a contract extension offer, with the France defender attracting reported interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the final year of his deal

Bayern Munich await Dayot Upamecano contract renewal decision
Bayern's Kim Min-jae, right, celebrates with Bayern's Dayot Upamecano after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Koeln and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
  • Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the club are awaiting Dayot Upamecano’s response

  • The 27-year-old can leave on a free transfer at the end of the season if no extension is agreed

  • Upamecano will miss Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Augsburg through illness

Bayern Munich is still waiting for Dayot Upamecano to respond to a contract extension offer, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German reportedly interested in signing the France defender.

“There was speculation that Upa had more or less agreed. We never said that,” Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, said Friday. “We said we’re waiting on Upa’s answer. That’s the only thing that counts and that’s what we’re waiting for.”

Upamecano switched from Leipzig in 2021 when Bayern paid his release fee of around 43 million euros (then $52.2 million). If he doesn’t sign an extension, he can leave Bayern for free at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

“I’m not under any pressure. I hope there’s a solution soon. I don’t have a deadline,” the player said this month.

The 27-year-old Upamecano will miss Bayern’s Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Saturday because of illness. He has been a regular for Bayern this season. Altogether he has played 176 games for the Bavarian powerhouse.

Upamecano has made 35 appearances for France.

