Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa SC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly?

Bayer Leverkusen are playing Pisa SC in a pre-season friendly.
Leverkusen are back at their home in BayArena for the match.
This is Pisa SC's first pre-season friendly
Bayer Leverkusen will take on Pisa SC in a battle of two teams who have never met before. Coached by Erik Ten Hag, Leverkusen will aim to get a hat-trick of pre-season wins against Pisa who are playing their first pre-season friendly. Check out how you can watch the Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa SC match live.
Leverkusen have played three matches so far to warm up for their Bundesliga campaign which kicks off Saturday, August 23 against Hoffenheim. They have lost one and won two of their pre-season encounters and would enter as the favourites to win the third one.
Pisa SC will be playing in the Serie A this season after earning a hard-earned promotion from the second division of the Italian football. They will have to face a top-tier German team in their first pre-season friendly and it will not be an easy outing for the Italian side.
Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa Live Streaming
When is the Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa pre-season friendly?
The Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa, pre-season friendly game will be played on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
The game is set to kick off at 10:30 p.m. IST for viewers in India.
Where to live stream the Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa, pre-season friendly in India?
You can watch the Bayer Leverkusen Vs Pisa match on the