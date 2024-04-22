Football

Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: Frenkie De Jong Exits El Clasico On Stretcher Following Injury

Frenkie De Jong being carried off on a stretcher after his right leg got injured. Photo: AP
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong left the field on a stretcher with a right leg injury sustained late in the first half of the “clasico” against Real Madrid in the Spanish league. (More Football News)

De Jong was hurt in a clash with Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in first-half stoppage time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Valverde came in hard for a 50-50 ball and struck De Jong's foot while trying to get to the ball.

De Jong immediately went down and was briefly treated by medical staff before leaving on a stretcher in obvious pain. The score was 1-1 at the time.

The Netherlands midfielder was replaced by Pedri.

Madrid entered the final clasico of the season with an eight-point lead over its rival.

