Barcelona Sack Xavi: No Regrets, Says Ousted Manager; 'Barca Fan For Life'

Ahead of Barcelona's final match of the La Liga 2023-24 season against Sevilla, the Blaugrana confirmed Xavi Hernandez would be departing as manager

Xavi will leave Barcelona with a "clear conscience".
Xavi says he will leave Barcelona with "no regrets" and continue to follow their fortunes as a fan, after his impending departure from the club was confirmed. (More Football News)

The former midfielder revealed in January that he would be leaving Barca at the end of the season, but was convinced to remain in charge last month by club president Joan Laporta.

However on Friday - ahead of the Blaugrana's final match of the La Liga season against Sevilla this weekend - the club confirmed Xavi would be departing after all.

Barcelona Sack Xavi: 'In Our Job, You Have To Win', Says Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

The 44-year-old guided Barca to the La Liga title last season in his first full campaign in charge, but they will finish at least 12 points adrift of champions Real Madrid in second place this time around.

It turned into a trophyless campaign for the Blaugrana, who bowed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage.

Xavi has won 89 of his 142 games (62.7 per cent) since taking charge in November 2021, while bringing through the likes of Gavi and Lamine Yamal, and says he will leave the club with his head held high.

"I have no regrets. I have tried to do my best. We have worked with a lot of love for this club. I'm a Barca fan for life," he told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

"These are complicated days, they have not been easy, but I'm fine. I have a clear conscience, I'm proud of myself and calm.

"It has not been an easy time because of the state of the club. I am happy because I have done a good job - we have won two titles, had more successes and won important matches.

"Laporta has told me why he thinks the club needs a change of direction and I accept it, he is the one who decides. I have no choice. I am a club man.

"I believed in the squad and that we could do interesting things, but it wasn't to be. I wish [Laporta] the best of luck and, from now on, I will be just another fan."

Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, is expected to be confirmed as Xavi's replacement.
 

