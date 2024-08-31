Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid: Raphinha Hat-Trick Helps Hosts To Emphatic Triumph

Raphinha's first career hat-trick helped Barcelona remain perfect in LaLiga as they thumped Real Valladolid 7-0 at the Nou Camp. (More Football News)
A commanding display saw Barcelona enter the international break top of the table as Hansi Flick became the first head coach of the club to win each of his first four league games in charge since 2017-18.
Brazilian Raphinha opened the scoring with 20 minutes on the clock, finishing beyond Karl Hein with a deft finish after being picked out by Pau Cubarsi.
The hosts entered the interval with a three-goal advantage as Robert Lewandowski struck his fourth of the season before Jules Kounde's picked out the top corner in the second minute of added time.
Raphinha grabbed his second of the game just after the hour, completing his maiden treble eight minutes later with another fine finish.
Dani Olmo marked his home debut with his second goal in as many games for his new club, with Raphinha then turning provider for Ferran Torres to complete the emphatic display.
Data Debrief: Seven heaven for Barcelona
Raphinha's treble was the first of his career in all competitions across Europe's top five leagues, scoring two goals for the second time for Barcelona, having done so in April 2024 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Lamine Yamal has now been involved in 14 goals in 42 appearances in LaLiga (six goals and eight assists), the most by a player before turning 18 in the competition in the 21st century, surpassing Bojan Krkic (13 - 10 goals and three assists).
It also marked Barcelona's biggest win in a LaLiga match since since April 2016 against Deportivo La Coruna at Riazor (0-8) and their biggest home win in the competition since March 2014 against Osasuna (also 7-0).