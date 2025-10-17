Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch?

The Bangladeshi U17 Women's team take on Chinese Taipei in a very important and must win fixture at the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup at the Aqaba Stadium in Jordan from 9:30PM (IST) onwards

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup
Bangladesh U17 team training ahead of their clash against Chinese Taipei in AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers. Photo: X/Bangladesh Football Federation
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face Chinese Taipei in a must win fixture of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

  • A victory will send Bangladesh through to the next round; a draw or a loss will end their campaign

  • Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei to be played at the Aqaba Stadium in Jordan from 9:30PM (IST) onwards

Bangladesh face Chinese Taipei in a very important Group H fixture of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers later tonight. Both the teams have an opportunity to seal their spot at the U17 Women's Asian Cup in China next year.

The scenario is very simple for both Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. A victory will ensure qualification in next year's showpiece event, while a loss will send them straight back to home.

With Jordan already out of the competition following their heavy loss to Chinese Taipei (6-1), two nights ago, this will be a two-way competition for the top spot in Group H.

Taipei are currently leading Group H with 3 points, while Bangladesh and Jordan are placed 2nd and 3rd with a point each from their 1-1 draw earlier this week.

If Bangladesh are to make their first-ever appearance at the U17 Women's Asian Cup next year, then they must avoid a loss or a draw at any cost.

The equation for Chinese Taipei is rather simple, pull one point from this game and join China, North Korea, Japan and South Korea in the list of qualified teams for the competition in 2026.

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Will Bangladesh Take On Chinese Taipei at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers?

Bangladesh will face Chinese Taipei in their final Group H fixture of the 2026 U17 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Aqaba Stadium in Jordan from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.

Where Will The Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Match Telecast Live In India?

There are no official streaming partners for the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  2. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  4. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  5. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti