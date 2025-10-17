Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch?

Bangladesh face Chinese Taipei in a must win fixture of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers
A victory will send Bangladesh through to the next round; a draw or a loss will end their campaign
Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei to be played at the Aqaba Stadium in Jordan from 9:30PM (IST) onwards
Bangladesh face Chinese Taipei in a very important Group H fixture of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers later tonight. Both the teams have an opportunity to seal their spot at the U17 Women's Asian Cup in China next year.
The scenario is very simple for both Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. A victory will ensure qualification in next year's showpiece event, while a loss will send them straight back to home.
With Jordan already out of the competition following their heavy loss to Chinese Taipei (6-1), two nights ago, this will be a two-way competition for the top spot in Group H.
Taipei are currently leading Group H with 3 points, while Bangladesh and Jordan are placed 2nd and 3rd with a point each from their 1-1 draw earlier this week.
If Bangladesh are to make their first-ever appearance at the U17 Women's Asian Cup next year, then they must avoid a loss or a draw at any cost.
The equation for Chinese Taipei is rather simple, pull one point from this game and join China, North Korea, Japan and South Korea in the list of qualified teams for the competition in 2026.
Bangladesh will face Chinese Taipei in their final Group H fixture of the 2026 U17 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Aqaba Stadium in Jordan from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.
There are no official streaming partners for the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers in India.