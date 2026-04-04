Bangladesh Vs China, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Preview: When, Where To Watch

Summary of this article
2006 champions China face Bangladesh on matchday 2 of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026
China defeated Vietnam, while Bangladesh lost to Thailand in their tournament openers
Live streaming details available
Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with China PR in a very important matchday 2 fixture of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand. This Group A matchup will take place at the Nonthaburi Provincial Stadium in Bang Len.
China, who have won this competition only once back in 2006, enter this fixture with positive momentum by their side. The Chinese team are coming on the back of a dominating 3-0 victory over Vietnam in their AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup opener on April 1.
A brace from Lu Zheng and a goal from Yujia Zeng was enough to seal the victory over a disciplined Vietnamese side. But despite this victory, China's head coach Colin Bell called for a far more improved performance from his players.
The Englishman stressed on keeping more of the ball and retaining their energy levels to make their gameplay more fluid. "We gave away the ball a lot against Vietnam. Against Bangladesh, we will have to improve on keeping the ball, conserving energy and being more fluid." - Colin Bell said.
As for Bangladesh, they have a must win fixture in hand after losing their tournament opener against Thailand in a hard fought 3-0 defeat. The Bangladeshis had done everything right except for defending deep when the hosts kept coming inside their box with intent to score.
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 until the 79th minute when Pichayatida Manowang scored the winner and broke Bangladesh's hearts. Therefore, all three points are must for the Red and Green.
Bangladesh Vs China, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
The Bangladesh Vs China, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Group A fixture will start from 2:30PM (IST) onwards. This match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.