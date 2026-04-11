Augsburg 2-2 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: Visitors Extend Winless Run Despite Fightback Draw

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2025-26: Augsburg raced into a 2‑0 lead but Hoffenheim hit back before halftime to secure a 2‑2 draw, extending their winless run to five games and denting Champions League hopes in the Bundesliga

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Augsburg vs Hoffenheim match report Bundesliga 2025-26 matchday 29
Hoffenheim's Bazoumana Toure celebrates with teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Harry Langer via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Augsburg and Hoffenheim drew 2‑2 on Friday in the Bundesliga

  • Augsburg led 2‑0 inside 14 minutes through Alexis Claude‑Maurice and Michael Gregoritsch

  • Hoffenheim responded before halftime with goals from Robin Hranac and Bazoumana Toure

Hoffenheim allowed two early goals and fought back to draw at Augsburg 2-2 on Friday in a blow to hopes of a Bundesliga place in the Champions League.

On a five-game winless streak, Hoffenheim remained in fifth place, two points behind Leipzig and Stuttgart. The top four are guaranteed a lucrative spot in the Champions League.

Augsburg started the match in 11th place and without a win in five but it was 2-0 up after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Alexis Claude-Maurice and Michael Gregoritsch.

However, Czech defender Robin Hranáč cut the deficit for Hoffenheim 10 minutes before halftime and Bazoumana Toure sealed the comeback three minutes before the break when he fired in from the tightest of angles.

Augsburg should have won but Claude-Maurice skied a penalty kick with five minutes remaining.

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