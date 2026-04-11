Augsburg 2-2 Hoffenheim, Bundesliga: Visitors Extend Winless Run Despite Fightback Draw

Hoffenheim's Bazoumana Toure celebrates with teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Harry Langer via AP

Hoffenheim's Bazoumana Toure celebrates with teammates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: dpa/Harry Langer via AP