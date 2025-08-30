Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match

Augsburg have won their opening Bundesliga match 3-1 and are confident after a DFB-Pokal win.
Bayern Munich are in sensational form, scoring six goals in their league opener and aiming for back-to-back wins.
Harry Kane leads Bayern’s attack, netting five goals in just two games this season.
Augsburg welcome reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to WWK Arena for gameweek 2 of the 2025-26 season on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Augsburg, led by Sandro Wagner in his first top-flight managerial role, come into the fixture confident after a 3-1 win over Freiburg and a DFB-Pokal victory against Hallescher.
Bayern Munich, under Vincent Kompany, have begun their title defence emphatically with a 6-0 rout of RB Leipzig and a cup win over Wehen Wiesbaden. The Bavarians aim to extend their dominance in German football early in the season.
Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head Record
Bayern have dominated historically, winning 42 of the 60 meetings. Augsburg have claimed 12 victories, with six matches ending in draws. The Bavarians are on a five-match winning streak in this fixture since Augsburg’s DFB Cup second round win in 2023 and have completed a league double over Augsburg in each of the last three Bundesliga seasons.
Augsburg Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming
When and where will the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025-26 match be played?
The Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at WWK Arena.
Where will the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country. It will also be available on Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3, Sky Sport Bundesliga 5 in Germany.