Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV & Online?

Atletico Madrid lock horns against Real Madrid in the upcoming Madrid derby at La Liga on Saturday, September 27. Here are the live streaming, H2H and other info

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez
Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the upcoming Madrid derby at La Liga, Matchday 7 on Saturday, September 27 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The two Madrid rivals face-off at 7:45pm IST.

These two have faced each other 53 times over the years with the Los Blancos edging Atleti in the head-to-head record. RMA have won 22 times to La Rojas' 14 wins while 17 games have ended in a draw.

Real Madrid lead the La Liga 2025-26 table with 18 points and have a goal difference of +11. The Los Blancos are unbeaten in their previous five games and come into this contest on the back of a 4-1 win over Levante.

Atleti, on the other hand, have suffered one defeat and clinched just two victories so far this season. They come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in their last La Liga match.

La Liga 2025/26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details

When and where will the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played on September 27, Saturday at 7:45pm IST at the Wanda metropolitano Stadium.

Where will the live telecast of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live telecast of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will not be available in India.

Where will the live streaming of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be available in India?

The live streaming of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available on the FanCode app and website.

