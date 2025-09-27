Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV & Online?

Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the upcoming Madrid derby at La Liga, Matchday 7 on Saturday, September 27 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The two Madrid rivals face-off at 7:45pm IST.
These two have faced each other 53 times over the years with the Los Blancos edging Atleti in the head-to-head record. RMA have won 22 times to La Rojas' 14 wins while 17 games have ended in a draw.
Real Madrid lead the La Liga 2025-26 table with 18 points and have a goal difference of +11. The Los Blancos are unbeaten in their previous five games and come into this contest on the back of a 4-1 win over Levante.
Atleti, on the other hand, have suffered one defeat and clinched just two victories so far this season. They come into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in their last La Liga match.
La Liga 2025/26: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Details
The La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played on September 27, Saturday at 7:45pm IST at the Wanda metropolitano Stadium.
Where will the live telecast of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be available in India?
The live telecast of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will not be available in India.
Where will the live streaming of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be available in India?
The live streaming of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be available on the FanCode app and website.