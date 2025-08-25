Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche, La Liga: Diego Simeone Confident Of Results Despite Winless Start

Atletico Madrid have now dropped points in five of their last eight Spanish league games against newly promoted opponents, winning three, drawing three and losing two. Los Colchoneros visit Alaves for their third game of the season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atletico Madrid failed to find a winner against Elche
Atletico Madrid failed to find a winner against Elche
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Madrid squandered a lead in late 2-1 defeat to Espanyol in La Liga opener

  • Then saw Rafa Mir cancel out Alexander Sorloth's early strike in a 1-1 draw with Elche

  • Diego Simeone believes there was a clear improvement in Atleti's second performance and that results will follow

Diego Simeone is certain his Atletico Madrid team are on the right path despite a winless start to the season in La Liga, following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Elche.

Atleti have been busy in the transfer market after four trophyless seasons, bringing in 10 new signings, but they have made a slow start to the campaign.

They squandered a lead in a late 2-1 defeat to Espanyol in their opening match, then saw Rafa Mir cancel out Alexander Sorloth's early strike in their first home game of 2025-26.

Atleti were the better team for long periods, attempting 13 shots to Elche's six and amassing 1.74 expected goals (xG) to their visitors' 0.57, but they could not find a winner.

However, Simeone believes there was a clear improvement in their second performance and is confident results will soon turn in their favour. 

"I have to hold onto the fact that the team is improving. We have young players and we have to let them grow," the Argentine said.

"I think that from the Espanyol game to today, there was an improvement. It is clear that the result, which is what matters to all of us, is not there. 

"We have to be patient and keep looking for the right path. When we become more clinical, we will get more points.

"It's true that we drew and that we're not happy, we had to win, but we're on the path we have to go through."

info_icon

Atleti have now dropped points in five of their last eight league games against newly promoted opponents, winning three, drawing three and losing two.

Los Colchoneros visit Alaves for their third game of the season on Saturday, having already slipped five points behind defending champions Barcelona. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev’s Match Delayed By Booing Fans After Photographer Enters The Court

  5. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr