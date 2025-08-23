Atletico Madrid Vs Elche Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Atleti Draw As Diego Simeone's Side Still Remain Winless

Atletico Madrid Vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26: Catch the scores and updates from the La Liga Matchday 2 fixture ATM v ELC at Metropolitano, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Atletico Madrid are up against Elche in La Liga. X/Atleti
Here are the highlights of the matchday 2 of the 2025-26 La Liga season featuring Atletico Madrid and Elche CF at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, August 23. Atleti started off well with a goal from Alexander Sorloth but Rafa Mir equalised for the visitors soon. However, another draw for Diego Simeone's side leaves them winless at the start of this campaign. Catch the scores and updates from the La Liga Matchday 2 fixture ATM v ELC at Metropolitano, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H

Total matches: 56

Atletico Madrid won: 34

Elche won: 12

Draws: 10

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Madrid, Spain

  • Stadium: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

  • Date: Saturday, August 23

  • Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. IST

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Details

India: FanCode

UK: Premier Sports

USA: ESPN+

Nigeria: SuperSport

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: XIs Out

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Simeone Speaks On Their Opponent

“We know Elche’s characteristics and how their coach (Eder Sarabia) has been working. He did very well in the second division, with committed football and good play. I can’t imagine any other scenario than the one he already presented (against Real Betis), and which he will want to instill in this match. Based on our options, we will look to play the match where we believe we can do damage."

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: KO

We are minutes away from kick-off at the Metropolitano Stadium between Atletico Madrid and Elche CF in the La Liga 2025-26.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Elche CF

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: First Half Begins

And away we go at the Metropolitano as First Half begins.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Elche CF 1'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Goal Alert

It's that man again! Alexander Sorloth starts where he left off last season, scoring goals! The Norwegian gives Atleti the lead against Elche. Assisted by Dávid Hancko.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche CF 8'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Goal Alert

Elche are level! Would you believe it! It's Rafa Mir who has levelled it for the visitors at the Metropolitano. Simeone watches on in dismay as his side concedes yet another goal.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 15'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match In Balance

Atleti are struggling to break Elche CF defence with Giuliano Simeone being the latest forward to miss a chance on goal. Simeone Sr. will not be a happy chap seeing his son miss this in front of goal.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 26'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Simeone's Side Frustrated

10 minutes or less before we hit the half-way mark but Atleti are 1-1 against Elche at the Metropolitano. Maybe the introduction of Antoine Griezmann in the second-half could be the ideal antidote.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 36'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: HT Approaching

HT approaching the game with the sides needing a breather now as six minutes of stoppages are announced. Simeone will need a big talk at the break to rally his troops and the desired result.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 45+1'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: HT

Half-time at the Metropolitano as Atleti head into the break with a 1-1 scoreline. However, Elche's Pedro Bigas had a shot saved from Jan Oblak with the former with a superb header. Worrying times for the home team.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF HT'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Second Half Underway

Second half gets underway with the visitors making one change from the first - Victor Chust replaces John Donald.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 46'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Sign Of Griezmann

56 minutes in and Atleti are yet to introduce their influential player, Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman is on the bench and could be vital in giving his side the cutting edge in this stalemate.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 56'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: No Pablo Barrios Shot Saved

Pablo Barrios shot from outside the box saved by the Elche goalie. Hosts pile on the pressure on the visitors but the latter holding strong. Simeone will have some angry fans to bear if this turns out to be a draw.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 65'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Subs

Atleti subs -

Giacomo Raspadori replaces Alexander Sørloth

Conor Gallagher replaces Thiago Almada

Antoine Griezmann comes on for the injured Johnny Cardoso

Elche subs -

Martim Neto replaces Rodrigo Mendoza

André Silva replaces Rafa Mir

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 67'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Conor Gallagher Misses Chance

Former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher is another player to miss a chance to give his side the lead. Gallagher takes a right-footed shot from more than 35 yards but misses to hit the target. Atleti bring in more changes - Nahuel Molina replaces Giuliano Simeone and Javi Galán replaces Matteo Ruggeri.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 79'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Tensed Final Few Minutes

We are headed towards full 90 mins plus stoppages as Griezmann produces a save from the Elche goalie. Simeone's men keep piling up the pressure but the visitors remain unharmed. Atleti need a goal and badly.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 87'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Elche Boss Unhappy With GK

Elche goalie Matias Dituro distributes the ball but the ball goes out and hands possession to Atleti. The manager is incensed on the sidelines as he whacks the water bottle in disgust.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche CF 90+1'

Atletico Madrid vs Elche CF LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: FT

Full-time whistle blows and an incensed Diego Simeone rushes down the tunnel as his side draw 1-1 at the Metropolitano.

