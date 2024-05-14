Football

Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Italian Cup

The Coppa Italia 2023-24 final between Atalanta and Juventus is set to take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Atalanta and Juventus are set to clash in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 16
Atalanta and Juventus are set to clash in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 16 (IST), presenting both teams with a significant opportunity to etch their names into history. (More Football News)

For Atalanta, this final represents a chance to secure their first trophy of the season under the management of Gian Piero Gasperini. With a UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen looming just a week later in Dublin, victory in the Coppa Italia would provide a massive morale boost for the Nerazzurri.

It would also mark Atalanta's first Coppa Italia triumph since 1963, adding another glorious chapter to the club's history and presenting Gasperini with his maiden trophy as manager.

On the other hand, Juventus are no strangers to success, but this final holds its own significance for the Turin giants. As they aim to lift the Coppa Italia once again, they have the opportunity to salvage some pride from what has been a challenging season by their standards. With both teams eyeing silverware and the chance to make history, the stage is set for an enthralling encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Emil Holm will miss this match due to a calf injury, while Sead Kolašinac remains a major question mark after recovering well from a thigh injury. Due to injuries, Juventus will most likely to play without Danilo, Sandro, and De Sciglio for this match. 

While the weight of history bears down on La Dea's shoulders, Juventus are also under pressure to return home with the cup: by their high standards, they are enduring an unacceptable trophy drought, having last lifted silverware when pipping Atalanta in 2021.

Atalanta Vs Juventus Head to Head

Total Matches- 33

Atalanta- 3

Juventus- 19

Draw- 11

When and where to watch Atalanta vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2024 Final Live Streaming?

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 16, 12:30am IST. However, the live telecast of this competition is not available in India.

