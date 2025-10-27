Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City, Premier League: Matty Cash Strike Hands MCFC First Defeat Since August

City lost after a nine-game unbeaten run as Villa won 1-0 in the Premier League
Matty Cash's fine first-half strike was enough for Aston Villa to defeat Manchester City 1-0 in Sunday's Premier League clash at Villa Park.
The Poland full-back executed from a well-worked corner to settle a close encounter in the Midlands and steer Villa to a fourth straight Premier League win, while rebounding from Thursday's Europa League loss to Go Ahead Eagles.
City themselves had not lost since a 2-1 reverse at Brighton at the end of August and Erling Haaland – who had a late goal ruled out – will be ruing missing a golden opportunity not long after Cash's winner.
It was just reward for a Villa side who defended superbly throughout and frustrated City on a day in which their big-hitters were lacking a clinical nature in attack.
Cash drilled home from the edge of the box in the 19th minute after a fine corner routine taken by Emiliano Buendia.
Haaland was thwarted one-on-one by Emiliano Martinez shortly after, while John McGinn saw an edge-of-the-box effort deflected wide when the play opened up for him on his 200th Premier League start.
City certainly had more verve to their attack to start the second half and Tijjani Reijnders wastefully dragged wide of the left-hand post at the end of a mazy run.
McGinn then saw a close-range volley blocked from another low Villa corner, while at the other end Pau Torres brilliantly cleared from just off the goalline from the second of two Savinho efforts.
Gianluigi Donnarumma immediately redeemed himself after spilling a Jadon Sanco centre to stop his follow-up shot and City thought they had found the leveller when Omar Marmoush's low centre was bundled home by a sliding Haaland, but Villa were relieved to see the former pinged for offside.
Data Debrief: Villa Cash in to extend home run over City
Villa have now won three straight home Premier League games in a row against City, while they are unbeaten in 31 top-flight home games when scoring first (W26, D4) since a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal in February 2023.
Cash was the hero on this occasion and the in-form full-back has two Premier League goals against City – his joint-most against one opponent in the competition (also two against Burnley).
One slight disappointment for Villa was the sight of Buendia limping off injured in the first half.
The Argentine ace has now assisted three points in seven appearances in the Premier League against City.