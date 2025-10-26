Aston Villa Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: All Eyes On Haaland As MCFC Take On AVFC
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match against Everton in Manchester, England, October 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 9 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City Aston Villa are gearing up to take on Manchester City at Villa Park. With Liverpool slipping up, Pep Guardiola's side will look to take back three points against an inconsistent Unai Emery's Villa side. Check out the live score and updates from the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 9 clash featuring Aston Villa and Man City at Villa Park. Follow the AVFC vs MCFC scores right here
LIVE UPDATES
Aston Villa vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Birmingham, England
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: Sunday, October 26
Kick-off Time: 07:30 p.m. IST
Aston Villa vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head Record