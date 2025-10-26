Aston Villa Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: All Eyes On Haaland As MCFC Take On AVFC

Aston Villa vs Manchester City LIVE Score: Check out the live score and updates from the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 9 clash featuring Aston Villa and Man City at Villa Park. Follow the AVFC vs MCFC scores right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match against Everton in Manchester, England, October 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 9 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City Aston Villa are gearing up to take on Manchester City at Villa Park. With Liverpool slipping up, Pep Guardiola's side will look to take back three points against an inconsistent Unai Emery's Villa side. Check out the live score and updates from the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 9 clash featuring Aston Villa and Man City at Villa Park. Follow the AVFC vs MCFC scores right here
LIVE UPDATES

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Birmingham, England

  • Stadium: Villa Park

  • Date: Sunday, October 26

  • Kick-off Time: 07:30 p.m. IST

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head Record

Total matches: 183

Aston Villa won: 59

Man City won: 82

Draws: 42

Published At:
