Aston Villa Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: All Eyes On Haaland As MCFC Take On AVFC

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match against Everton in Manchester, England, October 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 9 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City Aston Villa are gearing up to take on Manchester City at Villa Park. With Liverpool slipping up, Pep Guardiola's side will look to take back three points against an inconsistent Unai Emery's Villa side. Check out the live score and updates from the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 9 clash featuring Aston Villa and Man City at Villa Park. Follow the AVFC vs MCFC scores right here

LIVE UPDATES

26 Oct 2025, 05:46:39 pm IST Aston Villa vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details Location: Birmingham, England

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: Sunday, October 26

Kick-off Time: 07:30 p.m. IST