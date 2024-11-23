Football

Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace: Ismaila Sarr's First League Goal For Eagles Helps Extend Hosts' Winless Run

Unai Emery’s side could not shake their poor form as they were forced to come from behind twice at home to an injury-hit Palace team

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring early for Crystal Palace
Ross Barkley’s late headed equaliser helped Aston Villa earn a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Villa Park, although their winless run now stands at four matches in the league. (More Football News)

Unai Emery’s side could not shake their poor form as they were forced to come from behind twice at home to an injury-hit Palace team.

Ismaila Sarr got the visitors off to a flying start with his first-ever league goal for the club on four minutes as he slotted home on the break, though Ollie Watkins brought the hosts level in the 36th minute.

Villa could have gone ahead as Youri Tielemans saw a penalty saved just before half-time, but it was Palace who took advantage through Justin Devenny. The 21-year-old put visitors back in front in first-half stoppage time.

The hosts left it late to snatch an equaliser as Barkley headed home from Tieleman's corner off the left with 13 minutes to go.

Aston Villa go seventh in the table, while Crystal Palace drop below Wolves and into the relegation zone in 18th.

Data Debrief: Sarr and Watkins lead from the front

Watkins has been directly involved in 50 goals in 80 Premier League appearances at Villa Park (35 goals, 15 assists), now the outright most of any Villa player in the competition (Gabriel Agbonlahor, 49).

At the other end, Sarr scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the second time in his career, previously doing so versus Liverpool in February 2020.

Both players led their respective sides for expected goals (xG), with Sarr accruing a total of 0.69 from the right wing, while Watkins totalled more than penalty-taker Tielemans with 1.29 xG. 

