Roma 0-1 Torino, Serie A: Giovanni Simeone Stunner Ends Gian Piero Gasperini's Winning Start

Torino registered their first victory against Roma for the first time in nine attempts, having failed to win any of the last eight, losing six and drawing two. The visitors won just their second league game away at Roma in their last 16 such meetings

Simeone celebrates his winner for Torino
Simeone celebrates his winner for Torino
  • Roma suffer first defeat at home in Serie A since December

  • Gian Piero Gasperini's winning start to 2025-26 campaign ends

  • Roma now sit three points back from Juventus and Napoli

Giovanni Simeone's superb strike saw Torino beat Roma 1-0 to end Gian Piero Gasperini's winning start to the 2025-26 campaign.

An uneventful first half was followed by a breathless second as Simeone broke the deadlock with a venomous curling effort against the run of play at Stadio Olimpico.

Gasperini's side, who had dominated possession, were left chasing the game from there on in as Matias Soule saw a speculative attempt flash past Torino's post. 

In Roma's attempts to draw level, they left themselves increasingly vulnerable defensively, allowing the visitors to test Mile Svilar in goal with the Serbian shot-stopper making a series of brilliant saves.

Roma were unable to make their pressure count, as a Niccolo Pisilli header was kept out by Franco Israel, while Soule saw another effort fly agonisingly wide in the dying embers. 

With Juventus and Napoli both winning on Saturday, Roma now sit three points back from the Serie A pacesetters.

Data Debrief: Torino end Roma hoodoo 

The visitors won just their second league game away at Roma in their last 16 such meetings – with their last away win against them coming back in January 2020.

This marked Roma's first defeat at home in Serie A since December, when they were beaten by an Atalanta team coached by Gasperini.

It was not for a lack of trying, as Roma mustered 22 shots and 1.3 expected goals, but they could not find a way through.

