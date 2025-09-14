Juventus 4-3 Inter: Tudor's Side Stay Perfect As Late Adzic Stunner Edges Derby d'Italia Thriller

Juventus vs Inter, Match Report: The Serbian beat Yann Sommer from 30 yards in stoppage time as the Bianconeri edged the seven-goal epic to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season

Juventus vs Inter, Match Report
Adzic was Juve's hero against Inter
  • Juventus claim a dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter in the thrilling Derby d'Italia

  • Vasilije Adzic's stunning late strike saw Juventus gain a dramatic win

  • Juventus continue to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season

Vasilije Adzic's stunning late strike saw Juventus claim a dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter, following a thrilling Derby d'Italia at the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian beat Yann Sommer from 30 yards in stoppage time as the Bianconeri edged the seven-goal epic to maintain their perfect start to the Serie A season.

Igor Tudor's side broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Lloyd Kelly guided home a superb half-volley from Bremer's cross.

Inter levelled on the half-hour mark as Hakan Calhanoglu rounded off a patient build-up by drilling past Michele Di Gregorio from 20 yards out.

However, the hosts regained their advantage before the break, with Kenan Yildiz's fierce 25-yard strike too hot for Sommer to handle.

Calhanoglu equalised again in the 65th minute, controlling the ball on his chest and brilliantly volleying home, before Marcus Thuram headed the visitors in front for the first time from Federico Dimarco's 76th-minute corner.

Yet, his brother Khephren nodded Juve back onto level terms six minutes later from Yildiz's free-kick. Then in the first minute of stoppage time, substitute Adzic snatched all three points with Sommer only able to help his long-range effort into the top corner.

Data Debrief: The fountain of youth delivers for the Bianconeri

Due to the nature of the goals in the match, Juventus and Inter produced just 0.65 and 0.96 expected goals (xG) respectively despite the seven combined goals.

Juventus have now won nine of their last 13 Serie A meetings with Inter on home soil, losing just one of those, while the Nerazzurri have now lost two of their opening three matches in an Italian top-flight season for the first time since 2011-12.

Kelly opened the scoring with a superb first-time finish, becoming only the second English player to find the net in a Serie A match between Juventus and Inter, after Gerald Hitchens during the 1961-62 season.

However, it was Adzic who had the final word. Aged 19 years and 124 days old, the Serbian became the youngest foreign player to find the net for the Bianconeri against the Nerazzurri.

