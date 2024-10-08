Football

Arsenal Women Vs Bayern Munich Women, Champions League Preview: Eidevall Targets 'Full-Throttle' Opener

Arsenal survived a scare to qualify for the group stage of the competition, coming from behind after a first-leg loss to Hacken to win 4-1 on aggregate

Arsenal Women Vs Bayern Munich Women UEFA Womens Champions League 2024-25
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall says Arsenal are going to take a "full throttle" approach as they look to begin the Champions League on a high against Bayern Munich. (More Football News)

Having missed out on qualification last year, the Gunners make a return to the Champions League in a group that also includes Juventus and Norwegian side Valerenga.

Arsenal did meet Bayern the last time they played in the tournament, with Eidevall's side turning around a deficit to progress to the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory.

The Swede is relishing the test ahead of them on Wednesday and plans to push his team just as hard in the Champions League as he does in the Women's Super League.

"For me, the Champions League is very special," Eidevall said when asked where the European competition ranks in his priorities.

"We are in four competitions, but the Champions League and the league will always be very special to me and to the team.

"Right now, we are in a situation where we need to go full-throttle in both of them."

In the WSL, the Gunners are unbeaten, though they have won just one of their three matches so far, and were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Everton last time out.

Arsenal had 21 shots in that game, but only managed five on target, as they accumulated 0.74 expected goals, also hitting the post.

They have scored just three goals in the league this season and will come up against a free-flowing Bayern, who have scored 18 times in their opening five Frauen-Bundesliga matches.

While Eidevall was frustrated by their lack of a clinical edge against the Toffees, he hopes they can continue their staunch defensive play.

"[Looking at the defence] is the positive way to look at it," added Eidevall. "We are putting such high standards on ourselves, and we are so demanding on ourselves.

"When something is not working that becomes the focus, but defensively against Everton we played a very solid game, we were pressing really well.

"[Bayern] are really strong in counter-attacking. They move with a lot of paces and that part you have to look out for. They are looking really strong on their set-pieces so far this season.

"They are well-organised; they are a good team, but so are we. While they have strengths, they also have weaknesses, and we need to exploit them."

