Thomas Frank lauded Tottenham's summer signing Mohammed Kudus after his display in their pre-season friendly victory over rivals Arsenal on Thursday.
Kudus, who joined Spurs from West Ham United in a £55m deal earlier this month, played 63 minutes of their 1-0 win over the Gunners at Kai Tak Sports Park.
But it was Pape Sarr's stunning effort from distance on the stroke of half-time that proved decisive, giving Frank his first triumph in his maiden north London derby.
While Spurs ended the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 0.34 from their six shots to Arsenal's 1.03 from their 16 attempts, they looked untroubled for most of the game.
Kudus in particular impressed, finishing the contest with team-high totals for possession won (eight) and fouls won (three).
He also completed two successful dribbles, level with Pedro Porro for the most for Spurs, along with competing in 13 duels, another joint-team-high total alongside Djed Spence.
"I think he was really good today, Kudus. His hold-up play, the way he takes hold of the ball in tricky situations," Frank said.
"His one-vs-one skills, his creating opportunities for the team was top class. On top of that, I think he's working extremely hard.
"There was a recovery run from a set piece when he was straining all the way back, and he won the ball back. That's how he can help the team so much.
"He will make a lot of the fans excited with his offensive actions, and he will also help the team defensively."
Frank also took the time to acknowledge the part his defence played in the win, with their shutout against Arsenal making it three clean sheets from four games in pre-season.
The former Brentford boss took over a Spurs side that conceded 65 goals in the Premier League in 2024-25, the fifth-highest in the division.
They also kept just six clean sheets under Ange Postecoglou in the top-flight last season, and Frank believes their display against the Gunners is a solid foundation to build on.
"A 1-0 score against Arsenal is an absolutely beautiful score," Frank told SPURSPLAY. "Yes, it is a friendly, but it's also a very competitive match.
"I said before the game that games against Arsenal are never 'friendly'. It means everything.
"I have to give respect to both teams for their competitiveness in the game. It was very competitive. I was extremely happy with our first half. That first half was completely even.
"In many ways, I loved the way the team performed, and throughout the game the defensive structure was top.
"In the second half, I thought we defended a little too much, but there were some tired bodies on the pitch and sometimes the nature of the game when you are 1-0 up, the other team is pushing a bit more.
"The desire was good. We talk about that clean sheet mentality. It's a big thing we need to add to the team.
"Of course, we need to play forward, play brave, aggressive, offensive, but we need the other bit if we want to win enough football matches."