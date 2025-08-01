Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendly: Thomas Frank Praises 'Top Class' Mohammed Kudus After NLD Victory

Kudus, who joined Spurs from West Ham United in a £55m deal earlier this month, played 63 minutes of their 1-0 win over the Gunners at Kai Tak Sports Park

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammed-Kudus
Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus
info_icon

Thomas Frank lauded Tottenham's summer signing Mohammed Kudus after his display in their pre-season friendly victory over rivals Arsenal on Thursday. 

Kudus, who joined Spurs from West Ham United in a £55m deal earlier this month, played 63 minutes of their 1-0 win over the Gunners at Kai Tak Sports Park. 

But it was Pape Sarr's stunning effort from distance on the stroke of half-time that proved decisive, giving Frank his first triumph in his maiden north London derby. 

While Spurs ended the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 0.34 from their six shots to Arsenal's 1.03 from their 16 attempts, they looked untroubled for most of the game. 

EPL Pre-Season Club Friendly: Arsenal FC vs Tottenham Hotspur - | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Pape Matar Sarr Shines In Spurs Win

BY Photo Webdesk

Kudus in particular impressed, finishing the contest with team-high totals for possession won (eight) and fouls won (three). 

He also completed two successful dribbles, level with Pedro Porro for the most for Spurs, along with competing in 13 duels, another joint-team-high total alongside Djed Spence. 

"I think he was really good today, Kudus. His hold-up play, the way he takes hold of the ball in tricky situations," Frank said. 

"His one-vs-one skills, his creating opportunities for the team was top class. On top of that, I think he's working extremely hard.

"There was a recovery run from a set piece when he was straining all the way back, and he won the ball back. That's how he can help the team so much. 

"He will make a lot of the fans excited with his offensive actions, and he will also help the team defensively."

Frank also took the time to acknowledge the part his defence played in the win, with their shutout against Arsenal making it three clean sheets from four games in pre-season.

The former Brentford boss took over a Spurs side that conceded 65 goals in the Premier League in 2024-25, the fifth-highest in the division. 

They also kept just six clean sheets under Ange Postecoglou in the top-flight last season, and Frank believes their display against the Gunners is a solid foundation to build on. 

"A 1-0 score against Arsenal is an absolutely beautiful score," Frank told SPURSPLAY. "Yes, it is a friendly, but it's also a very competitive match.

"I said before the game that games against Arsenal are never 'friendly'. It means everything.

"I have to give respect to both teams for their competitiveness in the game. It was very competitive. I was extremely happy with our first half. That first half was completely even.

"In many ways, I loved the way the team performed, and throughout the game the defensive structure was top.

"In the second half, I thought we defended a little too much, but there were some tired bodies on the pitch and sometimes the nature of the game when you are 1-0 up, the other team is pushing a bit more.

"The desire was good. We talk about that clean sheet mentality. It's a big thing we need to add to the team.

"Of course, we need to play forward, play brave, aggressive, offensive, but we need the other bit if we want to win enough football matches."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball