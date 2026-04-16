Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP (Agg 1-0), UEFA Champions League 2025-26 QF: Gunners Reach Semis Despite Tame Draw

It is the fourth time Arsenal has advanced to the semifinals, having lost to eventual winner Paris Saint-Germain at that stage last season

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Arsenal vs Sporting CP
The result was the perfect way for Arsenal to start a crucial week. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gunners reach last four despite 0-0 draw at home

  • Arsenal will play Atleti in the semi-final

  • Arteta's side are top of the Premier League table

It’s back-to-back Champions League semifinals for Arsenal.

A 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday saw Arsenal advance 1-0 on aggregate to set up a clash with Atletico Madrid in the last four of European club football's top competition.

It means a Premier League and Champions League double remains possible for Mikel Arteta’s team, despite a slump in form in recent weeks.

Arsenal has never won the European Cup and only once reached the final. But it is now just two games away from this year’s showpiece in Budapest, Hungary.

Kai Havertz’s late winner in the first leg of the quarterfinals in Portugal last week proved to be decisive as Sporting failed to find a breakthrough in London.

It is the fourth time Arsenal has advanced to the semifinals, having lost to eventual winner Paris Saint-Germain at that stage last season.

ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League QF 2nd Leg Highlights

The result was the perfect way for Arsenal to start a crucial week in which it also plays Premier League title rival Manchester City on Sunday.

There have been signs of the tension getting to Arteta’s players as the season enters the closing stages, having lost the English League Cup final against City and then crashing out of the FA Cup at the hands of second-division Southampton.

Related Content
Arsenal host Sporting in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final - Kin Cheung/AP
Arsenal Vs Sporting CP Highlights, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Gunners Go Through Despite Lack Of Cutting-Edge
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze reacts after after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Arsenal Double Jeopardy Week: Gunners Eye Historic Champions League Run Before Premier League Clash Against Man City
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. - AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Rojiblancos Edge Past Barca To Reach Semis
Indian Squash player, Saurav Ghosal. - (Photo: X|@Saurav Ghosal)
Saurav Ghosal Named World Premier Squash Sports Commissioner, Calls For Wider Access, Stronger Coaching
Related Content

Defeat at home in the league against Bournemouth last weekend only added to the sense that Arsenal was faltering at a critical time.

But Arteta insisted there was “zero fear” ahead of the second leg against Lisbon and his team got the job done in another tight encounter between the two.

Substitute Leandro Trossard came closest to winning it for Arsenal on the night when heading against the post late on.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli Happy To Tide Over Ill Health; Guessing Game Continues Around Rohit Sharma

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play? Star Batter's Wankhede Stint Fuels Speculation

  3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rasikh Dar Star As Bengaluru Thump Lucknow To Go Top Of The Table

  4. MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League

  5. Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Brandon McMullen, Bowlers Help SCO Beat NAM By 7 Wickets In Windhoek

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  2. Nitish Kumar’s Chosen One: Bihar Gets A BJP CM, As Samrat Era Begins

  3. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  4. Nine Feared Dead In Boiler Blast At Vedanta Power Plant In Chhattisgarh's Sakti District

  5. ED Raids 11 Premises Of Nashik Godman Ashok Kharat, Family, CA In Money Laundering Crackdown

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Enforces Strait Of Hormuz blockade, Turns Back Vessels Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump Says Iran War ‘Close to Over’, Signals Possible Fresh Talks in Islamabad

  4. Beyond Sanctions And Strikes: Iran’s Timeless Civilisational Strength

  5. Israel, Lebanon Hold First Direct Talks in Decades Amid Ongoing War

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships