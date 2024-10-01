Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Days after professing his “love” and “respect” for Pep Guardiola, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke in an equally effusive manner about another influential Spanish coach he will face in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Luis Enrique takes his Paris Saint-Germain team to Emirates Stadium for the most high-profile fixture in the second round of group games.
Arteta and Enrique go way back. They were together at Barcelona in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Arteta was starting his professional career and Enrique was coming toward the end of his.
Arteta described PSG, where he enjoyed a spell on loan in 2000-01 alongside players like Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka, as a team “probably at the highest level you can find in European football.”
Enrique’s side leads the French league with five wins and a draw from the opening six games of its title defense and began the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Girona — albeit courtesy of a 90th-minute own-goal.
Arsenal started with a 0-0 draw at Atalanta.
Predicted XIs
Arsenal: Raya(GK) Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Trossard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma (GK) Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Arsenal vs PSG, Live Streaming
The Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 2 at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?
The Arsenal vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.