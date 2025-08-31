WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming: Timings, Fight Card - All You Need To Know

John Cena takes on Logan Paul in a high-profile singles match.
Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-way.
Three championship titles: World Heavyweight, Women’s Intercontinental, and Tag Team will be contested.
The WWE returns to Europe for another blockbuster event, this time landing in mainland France as Paris gears up to host a night of high-octane wrestling action. WWE Clash In Paris 2025 promises a stacked card with six matches, including three title bouts, and some of the industry’s biggest superstars battling it out inside the ring.
Headlining the event will be John Cena’s clash with Logan Paul, while Roman Reigns faces Bronson Reed in another mouth-watering contest. On the championship front, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight crown in a Fatal Four-way against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The Women’s Intercontinental and Tag Team titles will also be on the line, setting up a dramatic night for fans.
With legendary names, title stakes, and personal rivalries colliding, Clash In Paris 2025 is shaping up to be one of the year’s most unmissable wrestling spectacles.
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Fight Card
John Cena vs Logan Paul
Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed
Seth Rollins vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight – World Heavyweight Championship
Becky Lynch vs Nikki Bella – Women’s Intercontinental Championship
Sheamus vs Rusev
The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) – WWE Tag Team Championship
WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming Details
When will WWE Clash In Paris 2025 take place?
The event takes place on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The action begins at 11:30 PM IST.
Where is WWE Clash In Paris 2025 being held?
Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France.
Is there a TV broadcast in India?
No, the event will not be shown on any television channel in India.
Where to watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 live in India?
The event will be streamed live on Netflix in India.