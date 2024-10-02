Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Havertz, Saka Star In Gunners' First Win

Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half to seal an ultimately comfortable 2-0 win for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)
Having drawn their Champions League opener at Atalanta last month, Arsenal got their first win on the board at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
In-form Havertz headed home from Leandro Trossard's teasing cross in the 20th minute, before Saka's deep right-wing free-kick found its way through a crowd of bodies in the PSG box and crept in.
PSG, who won their opening game against Girona, struck the woodwork in each half and played with more urgency after the interval but could ultimately have few complaints about the outcome.
Victory propelled Arsenal into the top eight of the new 36-team league phase with their next match at home to Shakhtar Donetsk after the international break.
PSG are up against PSV in their next match.
Data Debrief: One of a Kai-nd
Since the start of February, only three Premier League players have more goals and assists combined in all competitions than Kai Havertz (14 goals, seven assists).
His goal was only his seventh in his past 31 Champions League appearances, since he scored the winner for Chelsea in the 2020-21 final.
Saka got the Gunners' second and since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (16) and Vinicius Junior (10) have been involved in more Champions League goals than the England winger (nine - five goals, four assists).
PSG, meanwhile, have now lost their last four away matches against English teams in the Champions League, as Mikel Arteta got one over on his former club.