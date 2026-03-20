Arsenal Vs Manchester City Preview, English League Cup 2026 Final: H2H, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal vs Man City Preview, English League Cup 2026 Final: Here's all you need to know about the ARS vs MCI, Carabao Cup 2026 final including preview, head-to-head, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg match-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal take on Man City in the EFL Cup 2026 final on Sunday at Wembley

  • Gunners lost their previous EFL Cup final to City in 2018

  • Guardiola's men have not tasted victory in their last six meetings with Arsenal in all competitions

Silverware beckons for Arsenal and Manchester City as the two English Premier League rivals lock horns at Wembley on Sunday, March 22 in the EFL Cup final.

The two teams have engaged in a fierce battled in the Premier League title run-in this season with the Gunners taking a nine-point lead, but the major focus for both sides will winning the first trophy of this season.

Arsenal are eyeing to end their six-year trophy drought and keep their hopes of a quadruple alive, after defeating Chelsea over two legs in the semi-final.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side defeated Newcastle United in the semis but have looked a shadow of their former selves in the league as well as the Champions League, that ended in a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

The pair last locked horns in the EFL Cup back in 2018 that saw Pep Guardiola's men prevail with 3-0 win at Wembley.

Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 Final: Head to Head Record

  • Arsenal wins: 101

  • Man City wins: 65

  • Draws: 48

Related Content
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scelebrates after scoring during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Man United Vs Aston Villa Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, second right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. - | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
FA Cup: Hammers Book QF Spot After Beating Brentford On Penalties
Manchester City's goalkeeper James Trafford walks off the pitch after the English League Cup semifinal soccer match soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle in Manchester, England. - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26: Omar Marmoush Double Sends Citizens Through To Final
Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring against Newcastle United - null
Man City 3-1 Newcastle Utd (5-1 Agg), EFL Cup SF: Marmoush Brace Sets Up Arsenal Final Date
Related Content

Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Info

Q

When will the Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match be played?

A

The Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match will be played on Sunday, 22 March at 10 PM IST. The match will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Q

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match?

A

The Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Brand Spends To Touch INR 700 Crore As Influencer Marketing Gathers Pace - Report

  2. IPL 2026: SLC Makes Physical Performance Test Clearance Mandatory To Receive NOC For Indian Premier League

  3. Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 For KKR; Matheesha Pathirana Still Doubtful

  4. BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

  5. Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters Semi-Final With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 18, 2026

  2. 99 Years After Mahad Satyagraha: The Invisible Walls of The Chavdar Tank

  3. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  4. Babri Mosque Emotion; Muslim Assertion Could Reshape Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir

  5. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Updates: Trump Calls NATO members Cowards, Iran Says Israeli, US Officials Unsafe After Strikes

  2. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  3. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs