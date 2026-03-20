Arsenal Vs Manchester City Preview, English League Cup 2026 Final: H2H, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Arsenal take on Man City in the EFL Cup 2026 final on Sunday at Wembley
Gunners lost their previous EFL Cup final to City in 2018
Guardiola's men have not tasted victory in their last six meetings with Arsenal in all competitions
Silverware beckons for Arsenal and Manchester City as the two English Premier League rivals lock horns at Wembley on Sunday, March 22 in the EFL Cup final.
The two teams have engaged in a fierce battled in the Premier League title run-in this season with the Gunners taking a nine-point lead, but the major focus for both sides will winning the first trophy of this season.
Arsenal are eyeing to end their six-year trophy drought and keep their hopes of a quadruple alive, after defeating Chelsea over two legs in the semi-final.
As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side defeated Newcastle United in the semis but have looked a shadow of their former selves in the league as well as the Champions League, that ended in a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.
The pair last locked horns in the EFL Cup back in 2018 that saw Pep Guardiola's men prevail with 3-0 win at Wembley.
Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 Final: Head to Head Record
Arsenal wins: 101
Man City wins: 65
Draws: 48
Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Info
When will the Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match be played?
The Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match will be played on Sunday, 22 March at 10 PM IST. The match will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium.
Where to watch Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match?
The Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2026 final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.