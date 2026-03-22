Arsenal Vs Man City, EFL Cup: Why Is Marc Guehi Ineligible To Play In Carabao Cup Final? Controversial Rule Explained

Arsenal vs Man City, EFL Cup 2025-26 final: Manchester City defender Marc Guehi cannot play in the EFL Cup final against Arsenal due to a new rule barring signings made after the semi-final first leg, leaving Pep Guardiola short in defence

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Arsenal vs Manchester City EFL Cup 2025-26 Final Marc Guehi ineligibility explained
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Marc Guehi walk off the pitch after a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Marc Guehi, signed from Crystal Palace in January, is ineligible for the EFL Cup final

  • This is due to new rules preventing registrations after the semi-final first leg

  • City will turn to John Stones or youngster Abdukodir Khusanov alongside Ruben Dias

  • Fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo remains eligible after joining earlier

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the English Football League (EFL) Cup 2025-26 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola’s side will be without key January signing Marc Guehi for the crucial match.

The former Crystal Palace defender, who moved to City in the winter transfer window for £20 million, is ineligible to play for his new side due to a new and controversial rule introduced in the EFL Carabao Cup this season, much to Guardiola’s frustration.

Why Marc Guehi Cannot Play in EFL Cup Final

As per the new eligibility criteria introduced this season, players signed after the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final stage remain ineligible for the remainder of the competition. Guehi signed for Man City on January 19, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

However, by the time his registration was finalised, the semi-final stage had already begun. As a result, he will not be allowed to take the field for City against Arsenal on Sunday. Guardiola is not a fan of this new regulation, which he made clear when City secured their place in the final after beating Newcastle United.

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“…Hopefully you can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc Guehi can play in the final,” the Man City boss said. “He’s not able to play for a rule that I don’t understand why. Hopefully, they can change it.”

Guehi’s enforced absence is a blow for the Cityzens, especially with Josko Gvardiol already out for the season with a tibial fracture.

With Guehi missing, Guardiola will likely turn to either John Stones, who recently returned from a three-month injury layoff, or young defender Abdukodir Khusanov, to pair up with Ruben Dias.

Semenyo Remains Eligible

In contrast to Guehi’s situation, Antoine Semenyo – another one of City’s January signings – remains eligible to play in Sunday’s final. The Ghana international was signed from Bournemouth for an initial fee of £62.5 million, and has already been instrumental in City’s run to the EFL Cup final, scoring in the 2-0 first-leg win over Newcastle United in the semi-final.

However, the reason Semenyo is eligible – and Guehi is not – is that the former was signed on January 9. Therefore, his registration was completed well before the EFL-set deadline, allowing him to represent his new club in the competition.

Q

Who is the Manchester City player ruled out of the EFL Cup final?

A

Marc Guehi, signed from Crystal Palace in January for £20 million, is ineligible to play.

Q

What new rule prevents Guehi from featuring in the final?

A

The EFL Cup introduced a regulation this season stating that players signed after the first leg of the semi-final stage cannot participate in the remainder of the competition.

Q

When did Guehi sign for Manchester City, and why does that matter?

A

He joined on January 19, 2026, after the semi-final stage had already begun, meaning his registration fell outside the eligibility window.

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