Arsenal Vs Man City, EFL Cup: Why Is Marc Guehi Ineligible To Play In Carabao Cup Final? Controversial Rule Explained

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Marc Guehi walk off the pitch after a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Marc Guehi walk off the pitch after a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton