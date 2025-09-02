Arsenal Sign Ecuadorian Defender Piero Hincapie On Loan From Bayer Leverkusen

The Gunners bolster their defensive options with Hincapie’s arrival, combining youth and experience, while strategically managing the squad through multiple loan deals in a productive transfer window

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Sign Ecuadorian Defender Piero Hincapie
Piero Hincapie signs for Arsenal.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Piero Hincapie joins Arsenal on a season-long loan after four years at Leverkusen

  • The 23-year-old Ecuadorian adds versatility and experience, with 46 international caps

  • Arsenal send Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, and Jakub Kiwior out on loan to balance the squad

Arsenal have secured the loan signing of Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old centre-back arrives at Arsenal after four years in Germany, where he made over 100 appearances for Leverkusen and was a key figure in their Bundesliga title-winning campaign in 2023-24.

Hincapie began his career in Ecuador with Independiente del Valle, breaking into the first team as a 17-year-old.

On the international stage, he has already won 46 caps for Ecuador, featuring at the 2022 World Cup as well as two Copa America tournaments in 2021 and 2024.

Hincapie is Arsenal’s eighth summer signing, wrapping up a productive transfer window for the Gunners.

"We are so pleased to welcome Piero Hincapie to the club," Mikel Arteta said.

"Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options. He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity.

"He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season."

Related Content
Related Content

The Gunners have also sent three players out on loan, with Fabio Vieira and Sambi Lokonga both joining Bundesliga side Hamburg on a loan and a permanent deal, respectively.

Hincapie's arrival has also enabled Jakub Kiwior to join Porto on loan.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I: BAN Beat NED By 9 Wickets, Seal Series 2-0

  2. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

  3. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  4. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  5. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Lorenzo Musetti Vs Jaume Munar Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Coco Gauff Vs Naomi Osaka Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Quarter-finals Spot In Staraight Sets

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Earthquake In Afghanistan Kills Over 600, Rescue Operations Intensify

  2. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  3. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  2. Israel Kills Hamas Spokesman Abu Obaida in Gaza Strike

  3. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  4. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  5. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission