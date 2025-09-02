Arsenal Sign Ecuadorian Defender Piero Hincapie On Loan From Bayer Leverkusen

Piero Hincapie joins Arsenal on a season-long loan after four years at Leverkusen
The 23-year-old Ecuadorian adds versatility and experience, with 46 international caps
Arsenal send Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, and Jakub Kiwior out on loan to balance the squad
Arsenal have secured the loan signing of Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen for the 2025-26 season.
The 23-year-old centre-back arrives at Arsenal after four years in Germany, where he made over 100 appearances for Leverkusen and was a key figure in their Bundesliga title-winning campaign in 2023-24.
Hincapie began his career in Ecuador with Independiente del Valle, breaking into the first team as a 17-year-old.
On the international stage, he has already won 46 caps for Ecuador, featuring at the 2022 World Cup as well as two Copa America tournaments in 2021 and 2024.
Hincapie is Arsenal’s eighth summer signing, wrapping up a productive transfer window for the Gunners.
"We are so pleased to welcome Piero Hincapie to the club," Mikel Arteta said.
"Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options. He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity.
"He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season."
The Gunners have also sent three players out on loan, with Fabio Vieira and Sambi Lokonga both joining Bundesliga side Hamburg on a loan and a permanent deal, respectively.
Hincapie's arrival has also enabled Jakub Kiwior to join Porto on loan.