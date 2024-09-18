Football

Hingst Wants Ballon D'or To Move Away From 'Superstar' Preference After Putellas Nomination

World Cup winner Ariane Hingst believes the Ballon d'Or Feminin must reconsider who merits the global award in order to do "justice to the great football players"

Alexia-Putellas-Barcelona
Alexia Putellas suffered an injury-hit season but has still been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin
info_icon

World Cup winner Ariane Hingst believes the Ballon d'Or Feminin must reconsider who merits the global award in order to do "justice to the great football players". (More Football News)

Former Germany international Hingst, speaking at the Thinking Football Summit organised by Liga Portugal, could not fathom the reasoning behind including the likes of injury-hit Alexia Putellas as a nominee.

The 30-player list was announced at the start of September, with the winner revealed later in October, as Aitana Bonmati heads to the award ceremony in Paris as the favourite.

Spain's Nations League success saw five of their players nominated, including Bonmati, while the United States women's national team also had as many nominees after their Olympic success in the French capital.

Hingst, winner of FIFA's top international competition in 2003 and 2007, believes the Ballon d'Or needs to look further than "superstars", however.

"It's always interesting to see the nominees of these Ballon d'Ors," Hingst said to Stats Perform. "I think the problem is that you only have the big picture when you have a big tournament going on. 

"We had the Olympics, but you see all kinds of sports, so you can't just follow the football, so it's hard to follow.

"What frustrates me the most is, and don't get me wrong, the likes of Alexia Putellas, [she is] a great, great player, but she's been injured for such a long time and is on the list to be the best of this season.

"This can't be right and I don't think that it does justice to the great football players we have out there if Putellas is on this list as well.

"We need to get away from the superstars and just recognise the season that has been played."

Though wanting to stray away from the "superstar" tag for Ballon d'Or selection, Hingst reserved special praise for Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr.

"The interesting part is, that I always had a problem with just this one big superstar because soccer is a team sport and it took me some time to realise that you need those superstars," Hingst added.

"Definitely, Sam Kerr is one of them. It took some time for us in Germany to recognise her as much. She became really big when she was in America, an absolute superstar.

"Now then going to England and it's just tremendous. You need those figures because they are idols. Girls are talking about, 'I want to be Sam Kerr', the boys are talking about her, so you need those big names.

"For example, now you have Alex Morgan just retiring from the women's game. She was one of those superstars as well. [Megan] Rapinoe from America also retired. So who's the next?"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Want Greater Player Retention Before Mega Auction
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rahul Has Skill To Play Spin, Seam And Will Be Given Opportunities, Says Rohit
Football News
  1. Hingst Wants Ballon D'or To Move Away From 'Superstar' Preference After Putellas Nomination
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG Ready To Create New Stars, Says Enrique
  3. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Fatorda Witnesses Khalid Jamil Special As JFC Win 2-1
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: Siverio, Murray Score As Jamshedpur FC Stun Goa In Fatorda
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Players 'Close' To Striking Over Fixture Congestion, Warns Rodri
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi To Visit US On Sept 21 For Quad Summit, UN General Assembly Address
  2. The 2020 Vikas Dubey Case Of UP, The First Time 'Bulldozer Action' Rolled Out
  3. Odisha Crime Branch To Investigate The Assault Case Of Army Officer And His Female Friend At A Police Station
  4. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  5. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  2. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  3. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  4. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav