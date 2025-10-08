Argentina Vs Venezuela: Lionel Messi To Make Decision On Involvement After...

Lionel Messi will make the final decision on whether he is involved in Argentina's friendly against Venezuela, with Lionel Scaloni determined to avoid taking risks with his fitness.
Argentina face Venezuela at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday, before heading to Chicago to take on Puerto Rico in another friendly on Monday.
The timing of that first game has led to question marks over Messi's involvement, as his Inter Miami team host Atlanta United in MLS just 24 hours after the Venezuela match.
The Herons have already clinched a place in the MLS Cup Playoffs, but they are still hoping to overhaul FC Cincinnati for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Messi is also coming off the back of a busy schedule, having played seven full games for Miami since the September international break.
"We will take a decision, we will see how he and the rest of the players are," Scaloni told reporters. "We are going to talk to him, and to the others.
"The idea is not to risk anyone. These are important games for the national team, but they are friendlies.
"Whoever has a minor problem, whether it's Messi or someone else, we are not going to take any risks whatsoever."
Argentina finished nine points clear of Ecuador at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification group, and Scaloni will use this month's friendlies to test out new players.
River Plate defender Lautaro Rivero and Palmeiras duo Anibal Moreno and Jose Manuel Lopez are the three uncapped players in Scaloni's squad, with Como's Nico Paz and Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono among the other young players hoping to make a mark.
"We will try to see some new players in these upcoming games, to see if they can get on board, as we say," Scaloni said.
"We feel that every time there’s a match with this jersey, whether it's an official competition or a friendly, it's something unique.
"For us, there are never really friendlies, not for the players either. They know that very well.
"They're in an important moment for what's ahead, and they know there's a lot at stake."