Argentina Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action On TV And Online

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will lock horns against Venezuela in a vital FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier game on Thursday (Friday). The football match will see the return of the former Barcelona and PSG forward, who was out injured following their win in the Copa America final. (More Football News)
Argentina vs Venezuela takes place on Thursday, October 10 (Friday, October 11 IST) and will be played at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Venezuela
Despite Messi's arrival, there will be some key players missing from international duty notably Marcos Acuna, Paulo Dybala, Nico Gonzalez and Alejandro Garnacho.
The FIFA World Cup winners will miss the services of Emiliano Martinez as he is suspended for two games following his poor behavior in the two previous two rounds.
Live Streaming Info:
Argentina vs Venezuela match is scheduled to kick-off at 2:30 AM (IST) on Friday, October 11. The match will be played at Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Venezuela.
Where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?
Argentina vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website