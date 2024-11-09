Angers Vs PSG: Luis Enrique Confirms Squad Rotation For Next Ligue 1 Encounter

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique confirmed he will rotate his squad for their trip to the Stade Raymond Kopa to face Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Parisiens' stuttering start to their Champions League continued in midweek, losing late on to Atletico Madrid to leave them 25th in the new 36-team league table.
PSG have lost five of their last eight games in the Champions League (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 19 games in the competition.
However, Luis Enrique's side have been impressive in the league and are currently six points clear of Marseille at the summit of the standings.
They also boast an impressive record against this weekend's hosts, winning 19 of their 20 encounters in all competitions (D1) against Angers.
"The most important match is tomorrow. Tomorrow, we'll rotate," Luis Enrique confirmed.
"I feel that with so little rest I need players. Angers are a highly motivated opponent who play at home.
"They can defend well and create problems in transition thanks to their wingers. I need all the players ready."
PSG will, however, be without William Pacho, who travelled to Ecuador on Thursday ahead of the international break and did not take part in Friday's training session.
Luis Enrique also insisted there had been a "blockage in finishing" in their recent fixtures in Europe, though they have not been shy of goals in Ligue 1.
In their midweek defeat, the Parisiens registered 22 shots compared to their opponents' four, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) of 2.12 to Atletico's 0.67.
However, PSG have scored a division-high 29 goals from their 10 games so far, and Luis Enrique is relishing the chance of rediscovering their clinical edge this weekend.
"After a match like Wednesday's, and I've been through others in my career, it's difficult. Emotions are going to absorb everything," he added.
"The result will make you see everything in a negative light.
"How am I feeling? Perfectly. The more difficult it is, the better. We're aware that there's a blockage in the finishing.
"There's no denying it, it's a general problem. We need to overcome that, through confidence, by trying to create clearer chances, and collectively.
"I know it's a medium to long term project, and there will be ups and downs."