Football

Angers Vs PSG: Luis Enrique Confirms Squad Rotation For Next Ligue 1 Encounter

PSG have lost five of their last eight games in the Champions League (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 19 games in the competition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Angers Vs PSG ligue 1
Luis Enrique has confirmed he will rotate his Paris Saint-Germain squad this weekend
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique confirmed he will rotate his squad for their trip to the Stade Raymond Kopa to face Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Parisiens' stuttering start to their Champions League continued in midweek, losing late on to Atletico Madrid to leave them 25th in the new 36-team league table. 

PSG have lost five of their last eight games in the Champions League (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 19 games in the competition. 

However, Luis Enrique's side have been impressive in the league and are currently six points clear of Marseille at the summit of the standings. 

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Luis Enrique - null
PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat

BY Stats Perform

They also boast an impressive record against this weekend's hosts, winning 19 of their 20 encounters in all competitions (D1) against Angers. 

"The most important match is tomorrow. Tomorrow, we'll rotate," Luis Enrique confirmed.

"I feel that with so little rest I need players. Angers are a highly motivated opponent who play at home.

"They can defend well and create problems in transition thanks to their wingers. I need all the players ready."

PSG will, however, be without William Pacho, who travelled to Ecuador on Thursday ahead of the international break and did not take part in Friday's training session. 

Luis Enrique also insisted there had been a "blockage in finishing" in their recent fixtures in Europe, though they have not been shy of goals in Ligue 1. 

In their midweek defeat, the Parisiens registered 22 shots compared to their opponents' four, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) of 2.12 to Atletico's 0.67. 

However, PSG have scored a division-high 29 goals from their 10 games so far, and Luis Enrique is relishing the chance of rediscovering their clinical edge this weekend.

"After a match like Wednesday's, and I've been through others in my career, it's difficult. Emotions are going to absorb everything," he added. 

"The result will make you see everything in a negative light. 

"How am I feeling? Perfectly. The more difficult it is, the better. We're aware that there's a blockage in the finishing.

"There's no denying it, it's a general problem. We need to overcome that, through confidence, by trying to create clearer chances, and collectively.

"I know it's a medium to long term project, and there will be ups and downs."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA 1st T20I: Samson Century Sets India On Way To Comfortable Win - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Dismantle South Africa By 61 Runs In Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video
  5. India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries
Football News
  1. Angers Vs PSG: Luis Enrique Confirms Squad Rotation For Next Ligue 1 Encounter
  2. Cagliari Vs Milan, Serie A: This Player Will Make First Start In Morata's Absence
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bochum, Bundesliga: 'Composure' And 'Focus' Key To Win, Says Alonso
  4. La Liga: Michel Says Congested Schedule Adding To Girona's Injury Troubles
  5. UEFA Nations League: Samu Omoridion Receives Maiden Spain Call-up - Check Full Squad
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
  3. 'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note
  4. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  2. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
  3. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain